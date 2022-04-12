Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week arrested two people in a stolen U-Haul with a stolen handgun inside, the agency reported on Monday.
Deputies made the arrest about 4 a.m. on Friday near Memorial Drive and Greenville Boulevard after they observed a U-Haul with several indicators leading them to believe the vehicle was suspicious, a news release said.
A check of the registration plate on the U-Haul indicated that it had been reported stolen from Charlotte. Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse off of Greenville Boulevard.
Seized during a search of the vehicle was a 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Phoenix, Arizona. A man and woman occupied the vehicle; the man already had outstanding warrants.
Justin Scott Strader, 32, Greenville, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, accessory after the fact and two counts of failure to appear. Strader was released from Pitt County Detention Center after posting a $41,000 secured bond.
Virginia Rose Pollock, 21, Greenville, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm. She was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 311 Staton Road, 8:47 a.m. April 8: car parts valued at $2,400 reported stolen from vehicles at Vital Records Control; six items were stolen from three different vehicles. Case active.
- 1800 block Gum Swamp Church Road, 6 p.m. April 8-9 a.m. April 9: firearms valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2300 block East Fire Tower Road, 12:02 a.m. April 8: woman assaulted by parent at her residence; case cleared.
- 1900 block King Drive, 11:23 a.m. April 9: man assaulted girlfriend; case active.
- 3100 block Old River Road, 2:19 April 10: man assaulted girlfriend; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3130 Evans Street, 8:20 p.m. April 10-3:34 a.m. April 11: firearm valued at $500 stolen from a vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 10:54 p.m. April 10: merchandise valued at $84.24 stolen from Walgreens; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Wyndham Circle, 1:40 a.m.-2:31 a.m. April 9: firearm valued at $100 stolen from residence; investigation ongoing.
- 600 block Hudson Street, 1:30 a.m.-6:41 a.m. April 9: tools valued at $650 stolen from residence; investigation ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:35 p.m. April 9: merchandise valued at $108.06 stolen from Walmart.
Assaults
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 11:46 p.m. April 9: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case cleared.
- 600 block Whitley Drive, Winterville, 10:50 p.m. April 10: woman assaulted by unknown offender at Sheetz; investigation ongoing.