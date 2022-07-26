Greenville Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday in which a BMW sedan and other items were stolen.
According to incident reports from the department, a man was robbed about 1 p.m. at the Duck Thru, 1301 Charles Blvd., by two men.
A handgun was listed as a weapon in the report, which also indicates that the suspects struck the man causing an apparent minor injury.
The robbers allegedly stole a bag valued at $100, the victim's wallet, phone and a black four-door 2018 BMW 530i sedan valued at $15,000. The vehicle is registered to the victim.
Surveillance video from the gas station is listed as evidence in the case, which is under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 2000 block Cambria Drive, 1 p.m. July 10: package stolen from front porch; case inactive.
- 1200 block Park West Drive, 9 a.m. July 15-12:30 a.m. July 23: flashlight valued at $28.99 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Chesterfield Court, midnight July 17-3:32 p.m. July 22: break in at residence. Refrigerator valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, midnight July 21-12:56 p.m. July 23: vehicle broken into at residence. Night vision goggles valued at $500, truck tent valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Breezewood Drive, 3 p.m. July 21-10:39 a.m. July 24: blue Dodge Avenger valued at $8,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2900 block Eastridge Court, 11 p.m. July 22-6 a.m. July 23: black Suzuki GSX-r600 valued at $12,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1200 block Mumford Road, 12- 9 a.m. July 23: vehicle parts valued at $3,000 stolen from St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church; case active.
- 1600 block Wimbledon Drive, 8:22 a.m. July 23: vehicle broken into in parking lot; $356 cash stolen; case active.
- 600 block Legacy Court, 11:03- 12:17 p.m. July 23: shoes, pants valued at $65 stolen from residence; case active.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 2:25-2:30 p.m. July 23: license plate valued at $100 stolen at residence; case active.
- 3000 Stantonsburg Road, 4:44 p.m. July 23: vehicle's bottom grill valued at $100 stolen at Speedway; case active.
- 2907 E. 10th St., 8:20- 8:50 p.m. July 23: gym bag with possessions valued at $220 stolen from Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries; case active.
- 100 block Howard Circle, 5:37 a.m. July 24: break in at residence; case active.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 6:16 a.m. July 24: break in at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 4000 block Whitebridge Drive, 8- 5:33 p.m. July 25: blue Hyundai Sonata valued at $15,590 stolen from parking lot; case active.
- 502 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:04 p.m. July 25: merchandise valued at $1 stolen from Speedway; case active.
Assaults
- 1100 block Mulberry Lane, 8:45 p.m. July 20-2:59 p.m. July 22: woman assaulted, held against her will at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 8 p.m. July 21-5:45 p.m. July 24: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 301 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8 a.m. July 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Rodeway Inn & Suites; case inactive.
- 3209 S. Memorial Drive, 5:13 p.m. July 22: man assaulted by unknown person at Pirate's Convenience Store; case inactive.
- 200 North Summit Street, 11:15- 11:28 p.m. July 22: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Keys Court, 12:37 a.m. July 24: woman assaulted by partner at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 800 block West Fifth Street, 6- 6:55 p.m. July 25: assault reported; case cleared.
- 1500 block Whisper Road, 8:54 p.m. July 25: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 12:02 a.m. July 26: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.