The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another report of stolen catalytic converters, this time from the Pitt County Government offices on Fifth Street.

The theft occurred about 4:15 a.m. on Monday at 1717 W. Fifth St., according to a case report from the agency. Three catalytic converters valued at $300 were stolen from vans belonging to Pitt County Transportation.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.