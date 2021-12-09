Authorities are determining charges after an occupant of a north Greenville apartment shot a man who forced his way in, assaulted and threatened the occupants.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Paramount 3800 apartment complex, the Greenville Police Department reported.
An initial investigation determined Mitchell Bradley Cobb, 22, of Greenville had been involved in a dispute at an apartment in the 4400 block of Bostic Drive.
Several witnesses told police Cobb forced his way into the apartment, pushed a pregnant woman and assaulted another woman during the incident, the department reported.
He threatened to kill everyone inside and was then shot by one of occupants as he approached the person aggressively, the department reported.
He made his way to the nearby Speedway at 3505 U.S. 264 where police were called to respond to a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said Cobb was previously in a relationship with one of the apartment’s occupants.
He was being treated for his injuries at Vidant Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.
Major crime detectives are consulting with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office to determine applicable charges, a news release said.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 4 p.m. Dec. 6- 7:35 p.m. Dec. 7: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 6: game console and accessories valued at $769 stolen from residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 2800 block Cedric Drive, Farmville, 4-6:49 a.m. Dec. 7: man assaulted girlfriend with a blunt object resulting in apparent broken bones; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
4100 block Hams Woods Lane, 12 a.m. Dec. 5-1:22 p.m. Dec. 7: firearms and ammunition valued at $1,200 were stolen; case active.