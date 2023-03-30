...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
A Washington woman was charged with five felonies on Wednesday after officers determined she had sold guns to a pawn shop while being a convicted felon.
Tammy Marie Delsanto, 47, of 304 N. Main St., Robersonville, is accused of selling four different guns to Memorial Coins & Pawn, 2208 S. Memorial Drive, on March 7 according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
North Carolina Department of Public Safety Records show that Delsanto’s felony convictions include one from June 6, 1996, of writing worthless checks over $2,000 in Stanly County and from Nov. 25, 1997, for uttering forged paper instruments in Rowan County.
Convicted felons are unable to possess firearms according to the sheriff’s office release. Delsanto received $150 for the firearms.
Delsanto was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of obtaining property by false pretense. She was located by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office who took her into custody. She received a $15,000 secured bond and was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
900 block Northwoods Drive, 5 p.m. March 28-4:30 p.m. March 29: fraud in the amount of $2,500 reported; case active.