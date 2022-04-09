Greenville police are investigating the theft of 40 feet of copper wire from a utility site on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Greenville Utilities Commission substation at 1039 Belvoir School Road between 2:11 a.m. and 3:15 a.m.

GPD said that a suspect or suspects cut a hole in the substation’s fence and cut copper wire from the ground and from beams inside the fence.

Twenty feet of two different widths of wire were stolen. The wire is valued at $240. The damage to the fence is valued at $100.

The investigation is ongoing.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults


  • 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 8:27 a.m. April 7: woman assaulted at residence; case active.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 700 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 4:23 a.m. April 7: stolen U-Haul vehicle valued at $20,000 located; case active.
  • 3200 block Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, 8 a.m. April 5-9:01 a.m. April 7: Ford Mustang valued at $7,000 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 200 Castle Way, Winterville, midnight April 1- 3:02 p.m. April 7: protein supplements valued at $180 stolen from residence; case closed.

Assaults

  • 5900 block East Lang Street, Fountain, 10:34-10:45 a.m. April 7: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
  • 4600 block N.C. 903 South, Ayden, 12:45 p.m. April 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
  • 2300 block East Fire Tower Road, 12:02 a.m. April 8: woman assaulted at residence; case cleared.