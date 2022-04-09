Crime roundup: Copper wire stolen from GUC substation The Daily Reflector Apr 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenville police are investigating the theft of 40 feet of copper wire from a utility site on Thursday.The incident took place at the Greenville Utilities Commission substation at 1039 Belvoir School Road between 2:11 a.m. and 3:15 a.m.GPD said that a suspect or suspects cut a hole in the substation’s fence and cut copper wire from the ground and from beams inside the fence.Twenty feet of two different widths of wire were stolen. The wire is valued at $240. The damage to the fence is valued at $100.The investigation is ongoing.GREENVILLEThe police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 8:27 a.m. April 7: woman assaulted at residence; case active.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts700 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 4:23 a.m. April 7: stolen U-Haul vehicle valued at $20,000 located; case active.3200 block Staton Mill Road, Robersonville, 8 a.m. April 5-9:01 a.m. April 7: Ford Mustang valued at $7,000 stolen from residence; case active.200 Castle Way, Winterville, midnight April 1- 3:02 p.m. April 7: protein supplements valued at $180 stolen from residence; case closed.Assaults5900 block East Lang Street, Fountain, 10:34-10:45 a.m. April 7: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.4600 block N.C. 903 South, Ayden, 12:45 p.m. April 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.2300 block East Fire Tower Road, 12:02 a.m. April 8: woman assaulted at residence; case cleared. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Residence Assault Police Crime Criminal Law Copper Wire Pitt County Road Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews