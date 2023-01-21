The suspect in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old in December was extradited to Pitt County from Tennessee, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

James Robert Holloman, 55, of 20 Moore Rouse Road, Snow Hill, was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Wednesday. He faces two charges each of abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.


