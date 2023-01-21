The suspect in the kidnapping of a 17-year-old in December was extradited to Pitt County from Tennessee, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.
James Robert Holloman, 55, of 20 Moore Rouse Road, Snow Hill, was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Wednesday. He faces two charges each of abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Holloman was arrested by police in Pigeon Forge on Dec. 7 after officers ran a license plate check and determined he was wanted for abducting a Pitt County teen, who was located safely in the vehicle at the time of Holloman’s arrest.
The teen initially went missing on Dec. 3 and her disappearance led to an outpouring of calls for assistance by her family over social media. Holloman’s vehicle information was entered into a national database, which allowed Pigeon Forge officers to identify it by license plates.
Holloman was also wanted for a Nov. 28 incident involving a 14-year-old, which led to the second set of charges. The girl returned to her home the following day.
Any charges Holloman may have faced in Pigeon Forge are unknown. He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
5823 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 10:20 a.m. Jan. 19: 16-foot aluminum Carry-On trailer valued at $5,000 stolen from Tripp Auto & Cycle Sales; case active.
1000 block Scarlet Oak Drive, 1:20-1:24 p.m. Jan. 19: fraud in the amount of $4,000 reported; case closed.
Assaults
1800 block Tupelo Lane, 12:51 p.m. Jan. 18: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
200 block West Hanrahan Road, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
2100 block Flutter Lane, 9:38 p.m. Jan. 18: shots fired into vehicle; case active.
200 block VOA Site C Road, 9:27 a.m. Jan. 19: woman assaulted by child near residence; case active.
200 block East Hanrahan Road, 3:30-3:34 p.m. Jan. 19: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
300 block Harold Street, Washington, 6:16 p.m. Jan. 19: man attacked by unknown suspect with cutting instrument; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
701 Moye Blvd., 9:10 p.m. Jan. 18: root beer valued at $2.49 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by arrest.
100 block East Fifth Street, midnight Jan. 17-3:02 a.m. Jan. 18: red Toyota Tercel valued at $5,000 stolen; case inactive.