DTF Beech Heroin.jpeg

Greenville Regional Drug Task Force seized weapons and 23,230 bags of heroin Wednesday during a search on Beech Street in the city.

Drug task force officers seized 23,230 bags of heroin and two firearms and arrested a Greenville man after a search that capped a month-long narcotics investigation, the Greenville Police Department announced.

Greenville Regional Drug Task Force members found the contraband during a search at 255 Beech St., Apt. C, on Wednesday, a news release said. The approximate street value from the seized heroin is $185,000. The apartment is located near Greenwood Cemetery north of East Fifth Street.

Paul Woody

