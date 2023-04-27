Drug task force officers seized 23,230 bags of heroin and two firearms and arrested a Greenville man after a search that capped a month-long narcotics investigation, the Greenville Police Department announced.
Greenville Regional Drug Task Force members found the contraband during a search at 255 Beech St., Apt. C, on Wednesday, a news release said. The approximate street value from the seized heroin is $185,000. The apartment is located near Greenwood Cemetery north of East Fifth Street.
Paul Woody, 47, was charged with trafficking heroin and possession of firearm by a felon. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,575,000 secured bond. Further charges may be forthcoming.
The task force is composed of officers from the State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ayden, East Carolina University, Greenville, Williamston and Winterville police departments.
GREENVILLE
The Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 2900 block Buenavista Court, midnight-11:30 a.m. April 23: license plate stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 6 p.m. April 23-5:30 a.m. April 24: car broken into in apartment complex parking lot; $50 cash, vehicle part stolen; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:09 p.m. April 23: batteries, household goods valued at $269 stolen from Walmart; case closed by arrest.
- 3000 block Golden Road, 10 p.m. April 23-10:28 a.m. April 24: security camera valued at $28 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, midnight-7:53 a.m. April 24: black Toyota Camry valued at $15,000 stolen from apartment complex parking lot; case inactive.
- 1300 block East 14th Street, 2:16 p.m. April 24: extortion in the amount of $500 reported; case active.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 8:27-8:53 p.m. April 24: bicycles valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3000 block Clubway Drive, 10:30 p.m. April 20- 6:58 a.m. April 25: video game system valued at $600 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 400 block Donald Drive, 4 p.m. April 21-11:30 a.m. April 25: break-in at residence; appliances valued at $2,718 stolen; case active.
- 7000 block Sagebrush Drive, 6:30 p.m. April 21-4 p.m. April 24: break-in at residence; appliances valued at $1,300 stolen; case active.
- 123 E. Fifth St., 9 p.m. April 21- 2 a.m. April 22: keys valued at $175 stolen at Blackened Kraken; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 5:30-10:25 p.m. April 23: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
- 4000 block Treetops Circle, 12:16 p.m. April 24: fraud reported; case inactive.
- 400 St. Andrews Drive, 7:30 p.m. April 34- 2 p.m. April 26: break-in at Rep Express Catering; cooking implement valued at $2,200 stolen; case active.
- 622 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 7:30 p.m. April 24- 10 a.m. April 25: break-in at Exotic Imports And Sports. Vehicle part valued at $300, $45,000 cash, safe valued at $600, vehicles valued at $19,000 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2500 block Saddleback Drive, 12:32-2:14 p.m. April 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Cherry Court Drive, 2-11:41 a.m. April 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 300 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:05 a.m. April 23: man assaulted at Kings Convenience; case inactive.
- 1400 block Ward Street, 8:15 p.m. April 23: man assaulted with blunt object at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 900 block Allen Road, 11:10-11:18 p.m. April 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2500 block Brookville Drive, 11:39 p.m. April 23: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 3200 block Summer Place, 2:19 a.m. April 24: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 900 block Bs Barbeque Road, 5:50 p.m. April 24: man assaulted by known person at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 2700 block East Third Street, 3:59 a.m. April 25: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
- 3600 block East 10th Street, 6:44 p.m. April 23-6:44 p.m. April 25: man assaulted by unknown person; case cleared.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Officer cases release reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 249 Third St., Ayden, 8:40 a.m. April 24: fraud reported at J&W Pawn; case status unknown.
- 1101 Holly St., 7:05 a.m. April 24: break-in reported at Duke Energy facility; case active.
- 2600 block Peaden Lane, 10:01 a.m. April 24: tanning bed valued at $2,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1461 Old River Road, noon March 15- 3 p.m. April 17: fraud reported at 427 Convenience Mart; case active.
- 4400 block U.S. 264 East, 6-10:48 p.m. April 24: break-in at residence. Jewelry valued at $1,550, safe valued at $300 stolen; case active.
- 1100 block Fairbanks Court, 8:36 a.m. April 23: fraud in the amount of $1,000 reported; case active.
- 6750 N.C. 30, Bethel, 10:51 a.m. April 25: tools valued at $4,270 stolen from Sun Energy; case active.
- 2200 block Valley Road, Winterville, noon April 25: fraud in the amount of $6,500 reported; case active.
Assaults
- 3400 block Fulford Circle, Farmville, 6:14 p.m. April 24: man assaulted by family member at residence; case active.
- 5300 block N.C. 11 Bypass, Winterville, 3:51 p.m. April 25: man assaulted by girlfriend; case active.
- 2000 block Old River Road, 8:58 p.m. April 25: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.