A Pitt County man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to a November shooting at a party in Kinston.
The Kinston Police Department announced the arrest of Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Nov. 27 in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue. Social media posts from the department said that two people were shot during the incident.
One of the victims was located during a traffic stop on the avenue and a second was located at UNC Lenoir Health Care, a news release from the time said. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
McMillan was later identified by community tips, the department said, and warrants were obtained for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. On Friday he was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals, Carolinas Regional Task Force in Pitt County. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a secured bond, Kinston police said.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Teen injured
An 18-year-old Greenville man suffered a minor injury when he was assaulted Tuesday with a blunt object on Frontgate Drive. The incident occurred about 12:25 a.m. in a home in the 3300 block of Frontgate Drive. The report indicated the assault was domestic in nature. The case is inactive.
Assaults
600 block Ernul Street, Greenville, 12:16 a.m. Dec. 15: man assaulted at residence; case cleared by arrest.
3500 block Palmetto Drive, 2:28 a.m. Dec. 15: woman suffered minor injuries in assault by boyfriend; case cleared by arrest.
130 block Concord Drive, 9 p.m. Dec. 15: woman assaulted by ex; no injuries; case inactive.
745 Seneca Court, 10:11 p.m. Dec. 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend; no injuries; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
2
700 block Bluff View Drive, Greenville, 1:17 p.m. Dec. 15: photography equipment valued at $1,400 stolen from vehicle; case under
further investigation.
100 block Woodberry Drive, Greenville, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14: Laptop valued at $600 stolen from residence; case inactive.
3200 block E 10th Street, Greenville, 11:32 a.m. Dec. 14: iPhone valued at $500 stolen from residence; case under further investigation.
120 block Harbor Pointe Lane, Greenville, 7:17 p.m. Dec. 15: credit card stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
3000 block Caldwell Court, 7:20-8:55 p.m. Dec. 15: home forcibly entered, laptop, video equipment, gaming equipment and electronics valued at more than $2,500 stolen along with $170 in cash.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
115 Faith Baptist Lane, Ayden, 4:17 p.m. Dec. 13: woman assaulted by unknown offender at Reaves Auto Sales; case active.
1700 block Belvoir Highway, Greenville, 4:23 p.m. Dec. 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
2400 block Beaver Creek Road, Greenville, 10:08 p.m. Dec. 15: unknown offender pointed gun at man at residence; case closed, leads exhausted.
2200 N.C. 121, Greenville, 7:17 p.m Dec. 15: woman shot at residence by unknown offender; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
1200 block Redmond Lane, Greenville, 3 p.m. Dec. 4-12:53 p.m. Dec. 13: Mazda 6 valued at $18,000 stolen from residence; case active.
1600 block Hollow Drive, Greenville, 12:12 a.m. Dec. 14: break-in reported at residence; case active.