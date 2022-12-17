A Pitt County man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to a November shooting at a party in Kinston.

The Kinston Police Department announced the arrest of Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Nov. 27 in the 1600 block of West Vernon Avenue. Social media posts from the department said that two people were shot during the incident.


