The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home break-in during which two safes and a firearm were reportedly stolen.
The incident was reported at 11:46 p.m. on Monday at a residence in the 1800 block of Conetoe Road in northwest Pitt County.
A report said the safes, both valued at $200, and a firearm valued at $300 were stolen from the home. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5300 block Dilda Church Road, Fountain, midnight Dec. 3-9:45 a.m. Dec. 12: firearm valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 560 block Jonathan Place, Greenville, 12:45 p.m. Dec. 9: trailers valued at $11,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 7500 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 10:31 a.m. Dec. 10: firearm valued at $100 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 470 block Clayton Circle, Washington, 9:55 a.m. Dec. 11: watch valued at $50 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 4100 block Lewis Store Road, Walstonburg, 12:51 p.m. Dec. 11: tools valued at $1,200 stolen from residence; case active.
- 810 block Down Home Lane, Washington, 11:59 a.m. Dec. 10: GMC Acadia valued at $15,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 430 block Clayton Circle, Washington, 8:15 a.m. Dec. 11: wallets valued at $200 stolen from vehicles at residence; case active.
- 1300 block Sticks Road, Washington, 8:18 p.m. Dec. 11: firearms valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 10:43 a.m. Dec. 11: man assaulted by unknown offender at residence, phone valued at $500 stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 3900 block Palmer Drive, 8:39 p.m. Dec. 7: man assaulted by parent at residence; case inactive.
- 710 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:29 p.m. Dec. 7: 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8: man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument by unknown offender at business; case inactive.
- 3500 block Myrtie Court, 1:01 p.m. Dec. 8: man assaulted by wife at residence; case inactive.
- 2000 block Chestnut Street, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 9: man assaulted by unknown offender at his residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Eastbrook Drive, 6:22 p.m. Dec. 9: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Beech Street, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 9: man assaulted by parent at residence; case inactive.
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, Greenville, 12:25 a.m. Dec. 13: man assaulted by family member at residence; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
- 1400 block West Sixth Street, midnight, Dec. 7: television valued at $200 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1201 Portertown Road, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 7: alcohol valued at $7.86 stolen from Sheetz; case cleared by citation.
- 1900 block McClellan Street, 10:55 a.m. Dec. 8: tablet valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3000 South Memorial Drive, 3 p.m. Dec. 8: screwdriver valued at $2.29 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 400 Nash Street, Greenville, 4:37 p.m. Dec. 12: phone valued at $700 stolen from C.M. Eppes Recreation Center; investigation ongoing.
- 1201 Portertown Road, Greenville, 11:52 p.m. Dec. 12: merchandise valued at $25 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.