A man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun assaulted another man in the Kearny Park neighborhood on Monday, according to a report to the Greenville Police Department.
The incident was reported at 4:18 p.m. and occurred at a residence located in the 1900 block of Norcott Circle, the report indicated. The 24-year-old victim, a resident of Battle Street, was not injured.
The incident was listed as an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found several 9mm shell casings on the side of the home. The case is under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2120 E. Fire Tower Road, 3-4:08 a.m. March 13: man assaulted at bar by unknown offender; case inactive.
3300 block Farrington Drive, 11 p.m. March 11- 12:56 a.m. March 12: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case cleared by arrest.
580 block South Square Drive, Winterville, 6:50 p.m. March 12: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case under further investigation.
911 Allen Road, 11:45 p.m. March 12: woman assaulted by unknown offender; case cleared by arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:56 p.m. March 13: cosmetics and jewelry valued at $305.85 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
1100 block Masters Lane, Winterville, 1:33 a.m. March 13: firearm valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.
500 block Evans Street, 1:58-3:15 a.m. March 13: vehicle break-in reported; case under further investigation.
2700 block Webb Street, 7:15 p.m. March 12: burglary attempt reported; case inactive.
110 block Brownlea Drive, 4:47 p.m. March 14: PlayStation 4, controller and streaming stick valued at $510 stolen from residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1100 block Fairbanks Court, 8:22 a.m. March 14: break-in reported; case active.
2539 Seven Pines Road, 11 p.m. March 12-2:10 p.m. March 14: power tools valued at $1,150 stolen from Tucker Farms; case active.