Authorities say approximately 50 grams of fentanyl and heroin have been removed from Pitt County as the result of an investigation that led to the arrest of a Greenville man on Friday.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday reported that Deshon Davis, 30, of 3240 Mosely Drive, was arrested and charged with 21 counts related to the sale of controlled substances.
A release said that Davis’ arrest was part of a month-long investigation by the office. The Special Operations Unit was tasked with serving Davis’ arrest warrant. The release said that Davis ran from deputies and physically resisted efforts to place him in custody.
The release said that, after apprehending Davis, detectives found approximately 20 grams of heroin and fentanyl, approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine and numerous MDMA pills. The execution of a search warrant at his residence yielded the discovery of additional MDMA, or ecstasy.
Davis was charged with two counts of Level II trafficking in heroin/fentanyl by possession; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin/fentanyl; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver MDMA; two counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance; five counts of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin/fentanyl; felony conspiracy to traffic in heroin/fentanyl; three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance; and two counts of resist, delay, or obstruct law enforcement.
Davis is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,054,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4000 block Mobley’s Bridge Road, Grimesland, 8:12 a.m., July 9: vehicle broken into at residence. $1,000 cash reported stolen; case active.
- 3400 block J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, 8:25 a.m., July 9: multiple unlocked vehicles broken into at residence; $40 cash stolen; case active.
- 3400 block J.C. Galloway Road, Greenville, 9:47 a.m., July 9: three vehicles broken into at residence; case active.
- 6600 block N.C. 11, Bethel, 10:16 a.m,. July 9: woman defrauded of $4,300 at residence; case active.
- 2200 block Mannsfield Circle, Greenville, 12:09 p.m., July 10: outbuilding broken into by neighbor; lawnmower, weed trimmer and pressure washer valued at $1,600 stolen, recovered; air compressor, two nail guns valued at $500 stolen; case closed by arrest.
- 1300 block Steeplechase Drive, Grimesland, 2:32 p.m., July 10: unlocked vehicles broken into at residence; case active.
- 900 block Staton Road, Greenville, 7:42 p.m., July 10: phone valued at $999 reported stolen; case active.
100 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 11:52 a.m., July 11: registration plate valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 4200 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 2:06 p.m., July 11: break-in at residence; hard drive tower, monitor valued at $500 stolen; case active.
Assaults
1600 block Sandstone Court, Greenville, 5:36 p.m., July 11: dispute at residence resulted in man being threatened, damage to vehicle valued at $50; case active.
- 3900 block N.C. 903 South, Ayden, 11:05 a.m., July 9: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 1700 block Black Oak Drive, Grimesland, 6:22 p.m., July 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend via strangulation at residence; case active.
- 2100 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 7:25 p.m., July 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend; serious injury inflicted; case active.
- 2800 block Hines Road, Winterville, 8:31 p.m., July 9: woman reportedly assaulted by boyfriend via strangulation at residence; case cleared.
- 5967 S. Main St., Falkland, 10:36 p.m., July 9: man struck by vehicle at Falkland Mini Mart; case active.
- 3200 block Dandelion Drive, Grimesland, 10:30 p.m., July 9: man threatened by sibling at residence; small scuffle ensued; case cleared.
- 1800 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, 2:03 a.m., July 10: woman harassed via phone by acquaintance; case active.
- 517 Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 10:56 a.m., July 10: woman threatened by unknown person at Country Fare Store; case active.
- 3800 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 5:39 p.m., July 10: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; damage to tires valued at $400; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 block Staton House Road, 2:14 p.m., July 9: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun valued at $459 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:19 p.m., July 9: credit cards stolen at Greenville Mall; case inactive.
- 2830 Gateway Drive, 3:11 p.m., July 10: merchandise valued at $311.51, steaks valued at $284.54 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 3040 Evans St., 7:42 p.m., July 9: bedding, bathing suit and plant valued at $651.96 stolen from Target; merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 3040 Evans St., 11:07 a.m., July 10: baby clothes valued at $280 stolen from Carter’s Babies and Kids Store; case cleared.
- 3120 Evans St., 12:34 p.m., July 11: fragrances valued at $1,543 stolen from Ulta; case inactive.
- 400 block Burrington Road, 4:12 a.m., July 11: attempted vehicle break in at residence; case cleared by arrest.
- 4671 Dickinson Ave. Ext., 6:48 a.m., July 11: break in at 264 Sweepstakes; $12,000 cash stolen; case active.
- 800 block Third Street, 9:17 a.m., July 11: package valued at $160 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 1:44 p.m., July 11: alcohol valued at $55.36 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 1:56 p.m., July 11: alcohol valued at $15.79 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 1:29 p.m., July 11: vehicle broken into at residence; firearm valued at $300 reported stolen; case cleared.
Assaults
- 400 block Wyatt Street, 9:43 a.m., July 9: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 500 block Cotanche Street, 9 a.m., July 10: woman assaulted in road; case active.
- 100 block Ridge Place, 12:22 p.m., July 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 4:32 p.m., July 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 6:43 p.m., July 10: government employee assaulted following break in attempt; case cleared by arrest.
- 100 block Upton Court, 2:24 p.m., July 11: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 3000 block Caldwell Court, 12:02 p.m., July 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 4100 block Bridge Court, 2:22 p.m., July 11: man assaulted by sibling in road; case inactive.
- 3505 U.S. 264, 8:49 p.m., July 11: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Speedway; case cleared by arrest.