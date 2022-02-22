A 19-year-old from Enfield was suffered a serious injury from a gunshot early Friday morning on South Greene Street, the Greenville Police Department reported.
David Sincere Payne suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso while exiting a residence near Brown Street, south of Howell Street, about 2:24 a.m. A handgun was used in the shooting, a case report indicated.
The department said he was transported to Vidant Medical Center and remained there on Monday. Further details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2296 Charles Blvd. 5:03 p.m. Feb. 14- 9:37 a.m. Feb. 18: fraud in the amount of $780 reported at State Employee’s Credit Union; case active.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 5:15 a.m. Feb. 16: vehicle broken into outside residence; $20 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block North Harding Street, 12:49 a.m. Feb. 18: white Lexus valued at $10,000 stolen from residence. Baseball equipment valued at $200, shoes valued at $300, headphones valued at $200 in stolen vehicle; case active.
- 400 block Arbor Street, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18-8:46 a.m. Feb. 19: three bicycles valued at $300 total stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 400 block West Fifth Street, 1:50-3 p.m. Feb. 18: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 1914 Turnbury Drive, 4:15-4:26 p.m. Feb. 18: meat valued at $200 stolen from Food Lion. Red Ford Explorer listed as suspect vehicle; case inactive.
- 1531 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 3:42 a.m. Feb. 19: armed robbery at Family Fare gas station; $298 in cash, seven cigars valued at $6 stolen; case active.
- 2900 block Sussex Street, 11:36 p.m. Feb. 19: cellphone valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. 2:54 p.m.- 3:10 p.m. Feb. 20: wallet containing $860 in cash stolen in Walmart parking lot; case inactive.
Assaults
- 900 block Cross Wind Street, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16- 2:54 p.m. Feb. 18: man assaulted by unknown people in parking lot; case active.
- 1900 block Stantonsburg Road, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 18: woman assaulted in road; case active.
- 1000 block Peed Drive, 9:25 a.m. Feb. 19: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 705 S.E. Greenville Blvd. 6:17 p.m. Feb. 19: man assaulted at Publix; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3600 block Ballards Crossroads Road, Greenville, 4:12 p.m. Feb. 18: catalytic converter valued at $50 stolen at residence; case active.
- 700 block Smithtown Road, Grimesland, 3:31 p.m. Feb. 18: man defrauded of $15,000; case active.
- 3600 N.C. 30, Stokes, 11:43 a.m. Feb. 20: armed robbery at Dollar General; $150 cash stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 4000 block Kings Crossroads Road, Greenville, 10:10 a.m. Feb. 18: man assaulted by girlfriend in road; case active.
- 1500 block Charter Drive, Greenville, 12:48 a.m. Feb. 20: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 1600 block David Drive, Greenville, 11:32 p.m. Feb. 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence following break-in; case active.
- 2900 block Elks Road, Greenville, 2:10 a.m. Feb. 21: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.