A woman was transported to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Greenville’s Medical District, a social media post from the city’s police department said.
The Greenville Police Department reported that officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Darden Drive, a neighborhood north of West Fifth Street near the Residence Inn by Marriott.
A woman was located in a parked vehicle near 505 Darden Drive, the post said, at which point she was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire.
The post said there is no believed public threat and that a motive for the shooting is currently unknown. Officers recovered evidence on the scene, the post said, and contacted multiple residents. The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of her family. An incident report from the shooting was unavailable on Tuesday morning.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
701 Moye Blvd., 11:30-11:43 p.m. Dec. 22: beer valued at $49 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
1601 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:46 a.m. Dec. 23: armed robbery involving handgun reported at Speedway; $10 in cash stolen; case active.
671 S. Memorial Drive, 3:23 a.m. Dec. 23: purse valued at $70 containing $20 in cash, wallet and credit cards stolen from
Walgreen’s; case active.
3505 U.S. 264, 9-9:18 a.m. Dec. 23: drink valued at $8.67 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
3500 block East 10th Street, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 23: break-in at residence; case inactive.
4600 E. 10th St., 7:37 p.m. Dec. 23: merchandise valued at $69 stolen from Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
1000 Charles Blvd., 8:39 p.m. Dec. 23: alcohol valued at $24.59 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 1:30-2:04 a.m. Dec. 24: break-in at residence. Electronics valued at $1,600 stolen; case inactive.
Assaults
100 block West Victoria Court, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 23: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
200 block Lindbeth Drive, 5-9:17 a.m. Dec. 23: man assaulted by known person at residence; case inactive.
Note: Access to law enforcement case reports has been limited because agencies have been closed for the holiday.