A woman was transported to the hospital Monday after a shooting in Greenville’s Medical District, a social media post from the city’s police department said.

The Greenville Police Department reported that officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Darden Drive, a neighborhood north of West Fifth Street near the Residence Inn by Marriott.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.