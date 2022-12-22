Greenville police believe there is a connection between reports of multiple vehicle break-ins, break-in attempts and one car theft between Monday and Tuesday in neighborhoods near Davenport Farm Road, with two firearms among the items reported stolen.

Greenville Police Department incident reports said that an attempted break-in in the 2100 block of Cherrytree Lane between 1:18 a.m. Monday and 1:19 a.m. Tuesday involved a city police vehicle parked at a residence.


