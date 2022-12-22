...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected. The gale force winds will be preceded by
a period of southeast winds of 15 to 25 kt today.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Crime Roundup: Greenville police investigating multiple break ins near Winterville
Greenville police believe there is a connection between reports of multiple vehicle break-ins, break-in attempts and one car theft between Monday and Tuesday in neighborhoods near Davenport Farm Road, with two firearms among the items reported stolen.
Greenville Police Department incident reports said that an attempted break-in in the 2100 block of Cherrytree Lane between 1:18 a.m. Monday and 1:19 a.m. Tuesday involved a city police vehicle parked at a residence.
Also on Cherrytree, in the 2000 block, sometime between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday a gray Chrysler Pacifica valued at $20,000 was stolen from a residence. The vehicle contained $1,000 cash and a purse valued at $300.
Incident reports show two break-ins also were reported on Sadler Drive, which is about a mile and a half of Cherrytree Lane. Two vehicles in the neighborhood’s 2300 block were entered. The first incident happened between 1 p.m. Monday and 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, a report said, with $300 cash was stolen.
The second occurred about 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. Jewelry valued at $500 and a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield handgun valued at $700 were reported stolen.
A handgun was also reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Sagewood Court between 8:22 p.m. Monday and 5:54 a.m. Tuesday. The 9mm Ruger Blued is valued at $500 according to that case’s report.
Another vehicle break-in was reported in the 600 block of Megan Drive. Prescription medication is believed to have been stolen between 1-8:39 a.m. Tuesday. An attempted break-in occurred about 12:54 a.m. Tuesday at a neighboring home in the 600 block of Megan Drive, a report indicated.
The final report said that there was a vehicle broken into about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Saybrook Court. Nothing was reported stolen.
All cases are listed as active. A spokeswoman for GPD said that the cases are believed to be connected and that officers have canvassed door to door in their investigation. The department requests anyone who lives in the area with access to security footage to review the pertinent timeframe and report any suspicious to the department if they have not already done so.
GREENVILLE
Police in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
4200 block Brook Creek Lane, midnight Sept. 20-12 a.m. Oct. 3: check fraud reported; case active.
671 S. Memorial Drive, 4:20 a.m. Dec. 20: cologne valued at $75 stolen from Walgreen’s; case active.
3900 block Bostic Drive, 7:45 a.m. Dec. 20: mailbox broken into; hoverboard valued at $250 stolen; case active.
4600 E. 10th St., 4:35- 4:54 p.m. Dec. 20: socks, underwear valued at $31 stolen at Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
3000 S. Memorial Drive, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20: man assaulted by unknown person at Speedway; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1571 Staton House Road, Greenville, 3:22-8 a.m. Dec. 19: shingles valued at $700 stolen from Coghill Construction Company site; case active.
3300 block Old River Road, 8:28 a.m. Dec. 20: Chihuahua valued at $500 reported stolen from residence; case cleared.