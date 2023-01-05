A picture posted to Greenville Police Department’s Facebook account shows a black Chevrolet Suburban the department said was driven by a suspect who stole coins out of a dealer’s vehicle on Dec. 18. The vehicle has a decal on its rear end.
Contributed photo
Greenville police are asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect accused of stealing collectible coins from a dealer’s vehicle.
A post published to the Greenville Police Department’s social media on Jan. 1 said that on Dec. 18 a coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business in the 200 block of West Ninth Street. When the dealer returned from a trip into the business, he found his vehicle’s trunk has been broken into and various coins stolen.
The department also published pictures of a suspect vehicle which it said had stolen or fictitious tags marked CHVY0VFD from a vehicle out of Halifax County. The black Chevrolet Suburban was last seen exiting Greenville on North Memorial Drive.
The vehicle has a decal on the back above the vehicle’s make which is blurry in photos, but the department asked the public to keep an eye out for it.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Vaughan at 329-3438 or email avaughan@greenvillenc.gov. Reports can also be made to Pitt- Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
200 block Rollins Drive, midnight-9:45 a.m. Jan. 3: vehicle broken into at residence. Wallet stolen; case active.
1500 block Evans Street, 10- 6 p.m. Jan. 2: lock box containing $1,500 in checks stolen from business; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
300 block Tradewinds Way, Grimesland, 3:16 p.m. Jan. 3: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $450 stolen; case active.
Assaults
300 block Teels Estates Road, 9:42 a.m. Jan. 3, woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
3500 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 11:40 p.m. Jan. 3: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.