Greenville police are asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect accused of stealing collectible coins from a dealer’s vehicle.

A post published to the Greenville Police Department’s social media on Jan. 1 said that on Dec. 18 a coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business in the 200 block of West Ninth Street. When the dealer returned from a trip into the business, he found his vehicle’s trunk has been broken into and various coins stolen.