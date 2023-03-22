The Greenville Police Department is seek three men caught on camera kicking in a door at an apartment in the city's Uptown District, the agency reported.

According to a department post, the incident occurred at the Yugo Greenville Uptown Apartments, 400 S. Greene St. on March 11. The suspects can be observed in stills from surveillance cameras walking through what appears to be a hallway of the apartment complex.


