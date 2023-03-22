The Greenville Police Department is seek three men caught on camera kicking in a door at an apartment in the city's Uptown District, the agency reported.
According to a department post, the incident occurred at the Yugo Greenville Uptown Apartments, 400 S. Greene St. on March 11. The suspects can be observed in stills from surveillance cameras walking through what appears to be a hallway of the apartment complex.
A police report from March 11 at Yugo said the incident occurred at 7:09 p.m. on the third floor, which corresponds with a label in the camera stills. The case report said a woman there was the victim of a second-degree burglary.
One of the men can be seen carrying a gym bag and a second has a backpack. The third is holding a can of Miller Lite beer.
The post said that anyone with information should contact Detective Vaughan at 329-3438 or via email at avaughan@greenvillenc.gov.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
100 block Maplewood Court, noon-1 p.m. March 17: electronics valued at $1,577 stolen; case active.
3000 block Mulberry Lane, midnight March 18-8:04 a.m. March 20: vehicle broken into at residence. Tools valued at $500 stolen; case active.
100 block Brownlea Drive, 8:11 p.m. March 19: bicycle valued at $200 stolen from residence; case inactive.
701 Moye Blvd., 8:07 p.m. March 20: alcohol valued at $41 stolen from Sheetz; case active.
Assaults
1500 block Fleming Street at Bancroft Avenue, 1:35 a.m. March 21: woman assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
Break-ins, thefts
500 block Shadow Ridge Drive, Winterville, midnight Dec. 21-8:46 a.m. March 20: fraud in the amount of $3,923 reported; case active.
Assaults
1700 block Robert Drive, 1:17 a.m. March 20; woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
7100 block Main Street, Bethel, 5:32 p.m. March 20: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
2600 block Peaden Lane, 8:31 p.m. March 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.