Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of shooting another to death in an SUV near MacGregor Downs Road in August.
The Greenville Police Department took to social media Friday to remind the public that Ja’len Everett, 19, remains at large. Everett is suspected in the murder of Kevin Rockemore, 38, at the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court in the city’s Medical District.
About 11 a.m. Aug. 23 Rockemore was found dead in a black Range Rover. The vehicle had multiple bullet entry and exit points. Less than a day after the shooting police had obtained a warrant charging Everett with murder.
The incident is believed to be targeted.
Anyone with information on Everett is asked to call the police department at 329-4315 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block Merry Lane, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 15: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Workout equipment valued at $25 stolen. Item recovered; case closed by arrest.
730 W. Fire Tower Road, 3-5:10 p.m. Sept. 15: counterfeit $20 bills used to purchase cellphone at Meineke Car Care Center; case inactive.
Assaults
2000 block Copper Beech Way, 5:47 a.m. Sept. 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
2900 block Tammie Trail, 10:54 a.m. Sept. 15: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
700 block Olivia Drive, Greenville, 1:13 p.m. Sept. 15: fraud in the amount of $28,895 reported; case active.
2800 block Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 14- 5 p.m. Sept. 15: break in at residence; case active.
400 block Alton Village Drive, Greenville, 12 p.m. Sept. 5- 6:22 p.m. Sept. 15: fraud in the amount of $71.98 reported; case active.
4200 block Stokestown St. Johns Road, Greenville, 6:41 p.m. Sept. 15: break in at residence; case active.