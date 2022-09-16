Ja'len Elijah Everett

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of shooting another to death in an SUV near MacGregor Downs Road in August.

The Greenville Police Department took to social media Friday to remind the public that Ja’len Everett, 19, remains at large. Everett is suspected in the murder of Kevin Rockemore, 38, at the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court in the city’s Medical District.


