Crime Roundup: Gun stolen from home near Washington The Daily Reflector Feb 7, 2023 The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of a handgun from a home near Washington.An incident report from the agency said that the theft was reported on Friday by a resident of the 1100 block of English Colony Place, which is off of Old Washington Road north of U.S. 264.The theft is believed to have occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 30. The weapon is a Taurus model but no make or serial number was available. It was valued at $400.PITT COUNTYThe sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts100 block Joseph Place, Greenville, 3:54 a.m. Feb. 4: knives valued at $50 stolen during burglary at residence; case was closed by arrest.1800 block Stanton Drive, Greenville, midnight, Jan. 1, 2022-midnight, May 1, 2022: fraud in the amount of $100,000 reported; case active.3910 U.S. 264 East, Greenville, 4:13 p.m. Feb. 5: shoes valued at $64.95 stolen from 264 Shoes and Apparel; case closed by arrest.Assaults2100 block Briley Road, Greenville, 1:41 a.m. Feb. 4: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.GREENVILLEThe Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts200 block Commerce Street, 6 p.m. Feb. 1-5:20 p.m. Feb. 3: vehicle broken into at residence; $15 in loose change stolen; case inactive.2400 block County Home Road, 8 p.m. Feb. 1: Carpet cleaning materials valued at $700 stolen from residence. Items recovered; case inactive.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:59 p.m. Feb. 3: groceries valued at $178.99 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:28 p.m. Feb. 4: license plate valued at $10 stolen from vehicle at Walmart; case active.Assaults100 block Kristin Drive, 6:17 a.m. Feb. 3: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.1200 block Clark Street, 6:41 p.m. Feb. 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.1500 block Chestnut Street, 9:50 p.m. Feb. 3: woman assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.100 block North Elm Street, 11:08 p.m. Feb. 3: woman threatened with gun by acquaintance; case cleared.