Greenville police are investigating a vehicle break-in near Portertown Road that led to a handgun theft.
An incident report from the department said the theft is believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Pine Brook Court, west of the Highland Park Mobile Home Community.
The gun is a black Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun valued at $360. The report said that the victim’s debit card and driver’s license also were stolen. The case is under further investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the department at 329-4315 or Pitt-Greenville Crime- Stoppers at 758-7777.
Arson investigated
Police are investigating if a fire in a west Greenville neighborhood last week was intentionally set.
An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said officers responded to the fire at 7:42 a.m. on Jan. 11 at 410 Latham St., which is at the corner of Ward Street west of the city’s Uptown District. The fire caused $4,000 in damage.
Greenville Fire-Rescue said that 23 personnel were on the scene and that no one was injured in the fire. The fire was small and in the home’s interior, a spokesperson for the fire department said.
A spokesperson for the department said the home was not receiving electricity at the time of the fire, as it was in the process of being remodeled. She said officers are looking at the possibility the fire may have been caused by a cigarette.
The case is under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 909 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. Jan. 12-12:30 p.m. Jan. 15: tablet valued at $500 stolen from Holiday Inn Express; case active.
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16-8:25 a.m. Jan. 17: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
- 1900 block Tara Court, 12:17 a.m. Jan. 17: vehicle broken into in parking lot. $23 in cash stolen; case active.
- 3040 Evans St., 8:39 p.m. Jan. 17: merchandise valued at $633.84 stolen from Target. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
- 800 block Mumford Road, 9 a.m. July 15-9 a.m. Jan. 4: tools valued at $795 stolen from construction site near River Park North. Employee suspected; case active.
- 2201 Dickinson Ave., midnight Dec. 13-1:28 p.m. Jan. 11: identity theft reported at American Auto Sales; case active.
- 300 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m. Jan. 11- 11:07 a.m. Jan. 13: identity theft reported from State Employee’s Credit Union; $8.25 reported stolen; case active.
- 2800 E. 10th St., 12:45 p.m. Jan. 11: hygiene product valued at $3.25 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 10:17-10:21 p.m. Jan. 12: sandwich valued at $5.99 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by citation.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, midnight-11:10 a.m. Jan. 13: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 500 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:53 a.m. Jan. 13: break-in at Hook & Ree; $200 in cash stolen; case active.
- 2800 E. 10th St., 4:28 p.m. Jan. 13: alcoholic beverages valued at $15.40 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.
- 1900 block Hyde Drive, 4:52 p.m. Jan. 13: handgun valued at $699 stolen from residence; case active.
- 250 Easy St., 7:41 p.m. Jan. 13: groceries valued at $309.77 stolen from Food Lion; case closed by arrest.
- 1100 block Forbes Street, 2:53 a.m. Jan. 14: vehicle broken into at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:10-12:37 p.m. Jan. 14: wine valued at $13.98 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 3:47 p.m. Jan. 14: break-in at residence. Damage to window valued at $200; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:40 p.m. Jan. 14: compressed air valued at $7.88 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:35 p.m. Jan. 14: towels, sheets valued at $133 stolen from Belk; case closed by arrest.
- 2100 block Flagstone Court, 12 p.m. Jan. 15-11 a.m. Jan. 16: vehicle broken into at residence. Camera with lenses valued at $1,947 stolen; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 11:11 p.m. Jan. 15: alcoholic beverage valued at $38.99 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by citation.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:01 p.m. Jan. 16: jackets valued at $119.50 stolen from Belk; case closed by citation.
- 3196 E. 10th St., 8:32 p.m. Jan. 16: silver Nissan Maxima valued at $2,000 stolen from Pirate’s Pitstop. Vehicle recovered, $400 in cash stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Willow Street, 11:28 p.m. Jan. 16: vehicle broken into near residence. Wallet containing $120, financial cards, house key stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1100 block Jones Street, 5:30 a.m. Jan. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 12:32 p.m. Jan. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 3200 block Moonlight Way, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 11: woman assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.
- 1400 block Ward Street, 9:59 p.m. Jan. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 300 block East Dudley Street, 3:40 a.m. Jan. 13: shots fired into residence. No injuries reported. Window sustained $100 damage; case active.
- 100 block Oak Towne Drive, 9:05 a.m. Jan. 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 700 block Peed Drive, 4 p.m. Jan. 13: woman hit with car; case inactive.
- 2100 block Dickinson Avenue, 6 p.m. Jan. 13-6:49 p.m. Jan. 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot; case inactive.
- 3500 block East 10th Street, 9 p.m. Jan. 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 200 block East Fifth Street, 2 a.m. Jan. 15: man assaulted; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3400 block Field View Court, Winterville, 3:21 p.m. Jan. 17: property valued at $60,000 stolen from residence by victim’s grandparent; case status unknown.
- 1200 block Victor Drive, midnight-7:21 a.m. Jan. 13: attempted vehicle break-ins at residence; case active.
- 2200 block Bell Arthur Road, midnight Dec. 28-10:34 p.m. Jan. 13: fraud in the amount of $725 reported; case active.
- 3519 N.C. 43 North, 3:36-4:25 a.m. Jan. 14: lottery tickets valued at $372 stolen from Speedway; case active.
- 700 block Roosevelt Spain Road, 12:27 p.m. Jan. 14: home forcibly entered, prescription drugs valued at $150, speakers valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 500 block Birchwood Drive, midnight-7:30 a.m. Jan. 15: tools valued at $1,460 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3000 bock Portertown Road at Rouse Road 1:22 a.m. Jan. 16: vehicle plate reported stolen then recovered; case active.
- 817 Rivit St., midnight Dec. 16: credit card theft reported at Coastal Concrete Innovations LLC; case active.