A J.H. Rose High School student was taken to the hospital Thursday after another student assaulted them with a pencil, authorities said.
The Greenville Police Department said the incident happened about 1 p.m. at the school, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. A spokeswoman for the department said that the student who was assaulted suffered an injury that was apparently not life-threatening.
The student who committed the assault was taken into custody where they remained as of Thursday at 5 p.m., the spokeswoman said.
A spokesman for Pitt County Schools said that a school resource officer intervened in the incident by responding immediately to the room where the assault occurred, identifying the parties involved and calling emergency medical services.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
671 S. Memorial Drive, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 27: attempted theft of beer valued at $10.49 from Walgreens; case inactive.
Assaults
2600 block MacGregor Downs Road, 4:13 a.m. Oct. 27: man assaulted by ex-spouse at residence; victim also assaulted suspect; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
4600 block Emma Cannon Road, Ayden, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 25: pairs of underwear valued at $40, electronics valued at $1,200, $300 cash stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
2800 block Briery Swamp Road, Stokes, 4:32 p.m. Oct. 25: woman assaulted by child; case active.
3600 block Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 25: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
5500 block Promise Drive, Greenville, 3:36 p.m. Oct. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
7653 N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 8:19 a.m. Oct. 26: fight on bus at Ayden-Grifton High School. No weapons involved; case active.