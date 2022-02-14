More charges have been leveled against a man arrested in Greenville who is accused of calling in false bomb threats across eastern North Carolina last month.
According to court documents Allan Ray Hardison, 44, of 2031 Robersonville Road, Washington, was charged Thursday by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for two counts each of cyberstalking, domestic violence protection order violation and false report of mass violence at an education property and hoax by false bomb.
He was also charged with one count each of false bomb reported at public building, resisting a public officer, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle and reckless driving — wanton disregard.
Hardison was initially arrested on Jan. 27 after Greenville Police located him near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and U.S. 264. Hardison had earlier that day been identified as a suspect for calling in a bomb threat to the Washington Police Department.
After GPD officers attempted to conduct a stop, Hardison continued driving before he surrendered without incident at the Beaufort County line. At that time GPD charged him with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony making a false bomb threat to a public building and two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Washington police also charged Hardison with two counts of felony hoax bomb threats.
Hardison was being surveiled by Greenville police along with other local, state and federal agencies for what officials said are multiple threats of violence and bombs in multiple jurisdictions.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1200 block Dickinson Avenue, 12 a.m. Feb. 1- 12:58 p.m. Feb. 10: trailer valued at $5,000 belonging to Emanual Service Station stolen; case inactive.
- 4100 block Old Tar Road, 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Feb. 10: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1900 S. Pitt St. 7:13 p.m. Feb. 10: tan Buick Park Avenue valued at $2,000 stolen from D&H Convenience Store; case inactive.
- 3428 S. Memorial Drive, 7:23 p.m. Feb. 10: clothing, shoes valued at $259 stolen from Academy Limited; case inactive.
- 2600 block Whitaker Drive, 11:05 p.m. Feb. 10: television valued at $200 stolen from residence by victim’s boyfriend; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3000 block Clubway Drive, 2:22 p.m. Feb. 10: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 800 block East Third Street at Rotary Avenue, 2- 3:02 a.m. Feb. 11: man assaulted, injured in road. Phone valued at $913 stolen; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 9200 block County Home Road, Ayden, 3 p.m.- 4:18 p.m. Feb. 10: break in at residence. Three firearms valued at $500 each stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2500 block Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, 7 p.m. Feb. 10: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.