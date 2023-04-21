A man was arrested twice in two days following three thefts from two different businesses, the Greenville Police Department reported.

Police responded about 9:52 a.m. April 13 to MyEyeDr, 3535 S. Memorial Drive, to reports that five pairs of sunglasses valued at $670 had been stolen. Employees offered a detailed description of the suspect including his clothes, the department reported.


