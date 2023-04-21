A man was arrested twice in two days following three thefts from two different businesses, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Police responded about 9:52 a.m. April 13 to MyEyeDr, 3535 S. Memorial Drive, to reports that five pairs of sunglasses valued at $670 had been stolen. Employees offered a detailed description of the suspect including his clothes, the department reported.
The responding officer quickly located Jackiellis Yoshon Moore, 29, of 2101 Pendleton St. shortly before 10 a.m. and approached him. Moore attempted to walk away and when the officer tried to detain and search him, Moore pulled away.
The officer took Moore to the ground before the man shoved the officer and attempted to run away, ignoring “several commands” to stop running, the department said. The officer tased him.
Moore was evaluated at the hospital and taken into custody, and the officer located the sunglasses in the man’s jacket. He was charged with larceny and resisting a public officer before posting bond.
About 5:03 p.m. April 15, officers were called to Best Buy, 3140 Evans St., after Moore was seen stealing an iRobot Braava Jet M6 mopping robot valued at approximately $400. He was arrested and subsequently charged with shoplifting or concealment of goods.
While there officers were shown surveillance footage from a theft earlier in the year where Moore was seen taking an Apple watch, the department said. Warrants were obtained in that incident as well.
Moore has since been released on bond for the Best Buy thefts.
GREENVILLE
The Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
2194 Evans St., 10:11-10:20 a.m. March 14: Village Pawn defrauded of $150 cash; case active.
3140 Evans St., 2:36 a.m. March 31-3 p.m. April 15: electronics valued at $350 stolen from Best Buy; case closed by arrest.
1800 block Bradford Drive, 3 p.m. April 3: household items valued at $377 stolen from residence; case inactive.
900 block Spring Forest Road, 7 p.m. April 13-7:09 a.m. April 14: vehicle broken into at residence. Laptop valued at $1,500, $10 cash, other items valued at $401 stolen; case inactive.
1000 block Spring Forest Road, 8 p.m. April 13-8 a.m. April 14: vehicle broken into at residence. Clothes valued at $175 stolen; case inactive.
500 block Boxelder Way, 8:30 p.m. April 13-10:15 a.m. April 14: vehicle forcibly entered; $25 cash stolen; case inactive.
3200 block Summer Place, 7-8:51 a.m. April 14: break in at residence. Electronics valued at $505 stolen; case inactive.
900 block West Fifth Street, 8-8:15 a.m. April 14: bicycle valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
1000 Charles Blvd., 9:30-9:41 p.m. April 14: alcohol valued at $22.69 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
Assaults
1100 block Jones Street, 4:31 a.m. April 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
500 block Spring Forest Road, 11:36 a.m. April 14: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
1110 N. Memorial Drive, 11:47 p.m. April 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Speedway; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
4600 block Parmele Road at Big Oak Road, Robersonville, 11:30 a.m. April 16-5:53 p.m. April 17: vehicle forcibly entered; clothing valued at $40 stolen. Damage to vehicle valued at $2,000; case active.