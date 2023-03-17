A Greenville man was arrested Tuesday when his convicted felon status was discovered after he sold an AR-15 rifle to a pawn shop last month, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fate Everett Garner, 45, of 106 Lamont Road sold an M&P AR-15 on Feb. 17 at a local pawn shop at Southern Gun & Pawn, 1928 S.E. Greenville Blvd., for an unspecified amount of cash, an arrest warrant said.


