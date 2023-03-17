...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A Greenville man was arrested Tuesday when his convicted felon status was discovered after he sold an AR-15 rifle to a pawn shop last month, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fate Everett Garner, 45, of 106 Lamont Road sold an M&P AR-15 on Feb. 17 at a local pawn shop at Southern Gun & Pawn, 1928 S.E. Greenville Blvd., for an unspecified amount of cash, an arrest warrant said.
It was later determined Garner had a preexisting felony conviction for possession of cocaine from Aug. 3, 2009, in Northampton County. A record check also showed Garner was convicted of embezzlement for an Aug. 7, 2005, incident in Mecklenburg County.
Felony warrants were obtained for Garner’s arrest and he was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and obtain property by false pretense. The news release said he was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he remained under a $25,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
400 block Barrus Construction Road, 9:43 a.m. March 14: break-in at residence; case active.
5500 block N.C. 30, Robersonville, 3:25 p.m. March 14: identity fraud reported; case active.
Assaults
3700 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 9:29 p.m. March 14: man assaulted by two people at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
3428 S. Memorial Drive, 8:30 p.m. March 12-9:52 a.m. March 14: socks valued at $65, $46 in cash stolen from Academy Sports; case active.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:29 p.m. March 14: merchandise valued at $42 stolen from Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.