A man convicted of felony drug charges has been arrested and charged for selling weapons to a Pitt County pawn shop.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying detectives began investigating in July and determined Alex Christopher Hart, 28, of Vanceboro, was a convicted felon and that he had sold two firearms to a pawn shop, one of which had been reported stolen in Vanceboro.
Hart was arrested by Vanceboro police on Aug. 4 and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and obtaining property by false pretense. He also is facing charges in Craven County for larceny of a firearm.
The release states Hart was taken before a Craven County magistrate and was released on a $10,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 3:06 p.m. Aug. 6: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
6800 block N.C. 43 N, Fountain, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 7: woman assaulted by unknown offender; case closed; leads exhausted.
Break-ins, thefts
4724 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 10:45-12:13 p.m. Aug. 5: $573 in cash and purse dropped in parking lot; case active.
440 block Sandcastle Street, Grimesland, midnight Aug. 3-6:32 p.m. Aug. 5: vehicle valued at $45,000 stolen from residence; case active.
550 block Circle Drive, Greenville, midnight Aug. 5-8:23 p.m. Aug. 6: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
450 Moye Blvd., Greenville, 11:49 a.m. Aug. 5: woman assaulted by unknown offender at Microtel Inn; case under further investigation.
Break-ins, thefts
700 Clark St., Greenville, 10-11:53 a.m. Aug. 6: bicycle valued at $300 stolen from office; case inactive.
3140 Evans St., Greenville, 4:46 p.m. Aug. 5: merchandise valued at $135 stolen from Best Buy; case cleared by citation.
2830 Gateway Drive, Greenville, 9 a.m. Aug. 5-7:44 a.m. Aug. 6: vehicle valued at $10,000 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
2000 block Old Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 8:45 a.m.-9:31 p.m. Aug. 6: $268 in cash and wallet valued at $68 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.