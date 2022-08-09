Alex Christopher Hart

Alex Christopher Hart

A man convicted of felony drug charges has been arrested and charged for selling weapons to a Pitt County pawn shop.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying detectives began investigating in July and determined Alex Christopher Hart, 28, of Vanceboro, was a convicted felon and that he had sold two firearms to a pawn shop, one of which had been reported stolen in Vanceboro.


Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.