A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a report of sex offenses against a minor resulted in the arrest of a Seven Springs man this week, the agency reported.
Steven Albert Khouri, 52, engaged in and recorded sexual acts with a minor child under the age of 13, a news release from the agency said. Investigators received the report on May 15, but the offenses reportedly began in 2019.
Detectives worked with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant on a residence located at 128 Jerusalem Church Road, in the Seven Springs area of Wayne County, where they arrested Khouri and seized multiple electronic devices and storage media.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and first degree-sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held under a $1 million secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
The Sheriff’s Office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1200 block Victor Drive, 10 p.m. May 24-8:09 a.m. May 25: tools valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
300 block Northgate Walk Drive, Farmville, 9 a.m. May 25: trailer valued at $1,200 stolen from residence; case active.
3900 U.S. 264 East, 9:55 a.m. May 25: appliances valued at $3,300 stolen from residence; case active.
1800 block Progress Road, 10 a.m. May 25: battery valued at $150 reported stolen; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
100 block Sunshine Lane, 11 p.m. May 23-12:09 a.m. May 24: man assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.