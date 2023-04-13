An Ayden man was charged with child sex crimes related to an incident last month, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.
A news release from the office posted to social media said that deputies investigated a report of a statutory rape on March 20 leading to an investigation by the agency’s Major Crimes Unit.
The release said that the investigation resulted in warrants being issued for Matthew Scott Cannon, 23, of 4147 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden.
The warrants were served April 5 leading to Cannon’s arrest. He was charged with a count each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child 15 or younger.
Cannon was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.
Offender fails to report
In an unrelated case, a man on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry was arrested on April 5 after he failed to notify the sheriff’s office of an out of state move last July.
Deputies determined James Leamon Brown, 30, had failed to notify the agency in person that he was moving to Oklahoma, the agency reported. That is required of registered sex offenders under North Carolina General Statutes.
Brown returned April 5, at which point detectives arrested him for a count of felony failure to report new address by sex offender. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.
Brown was on the registry for an April 8, 2013, indecent liberties with a minor involving a 13-year-old, according to state records. He served three years probation. He was 20-years-old at the time.
Brown also has felony convictions for sexual predator employment violations from July 9 and Aug. 29 of 2014.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 4700 block N.C. 11 North, Bethel, 8:21 p.m. April 6: aircraft parts valued at $500 stolen from parking lot; case active.
- 1300 block Doris Circle, midnight March 18: fraud in the amount of $360 reported; case active.
- 1400 block Pocosin Road, 10:19 a.m. April 7: tools valued at $1,470 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 800 block Dusty Lane, 4:37 a.m. April 7: man assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 5700 block Dean Drive, 5 p.m. April 7: man assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department has released case reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 100 block Brownlea Drive, 10:01 a.m. Feb. 10- 10:01 a.m. April 8: handgun valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:18 p.m. April 5: electronics valued at $288 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 200 block Golf Club Wynd, 5 p.m. April 5- 5:13 p.m. April 9: vehicle broken into at Ironwood Golf and Country Club. Driver’s window broken, damage valued at $200; case inactive.
- 2100 County Home Road, 10:45-10:49 a.m. April 6: items valued at $75 stolen at Sheetz. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 2600 Mulberry Lane, 1:14 a.m. April 7: attempted burglary at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Beech Street, 5:17-5:21 a.m. April 7: robbery with handgun reported. Cell phone valued at $270 stolen; case active.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 2:18 p.m. April 7: items valued at $54 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
- 3300 block Landmark Street, 3:46 a.m. April 8: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:46 a.m. April 8: hygiene products valued at $522 stolen at Walmart. Items recovered. Drug paraphernalia recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 800 block S. Memorial Drive, 9:10 a.m. April 8: license plate valued at $30 stolen, recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 501 S. Memorial Drive, 9:09 p.m. April 8: alcohol valued at $21 stolen from Dreams Tobacco Mart; case inactive.
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 11:01 p.m. April 9: alcohol valued at $3 stolen at Sheetz, recovered; case closed by citation.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 11:32 p.m. April 9: alcohol valued at $19 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by citation.
Assaults
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 10:16 p.m. April 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 2:50 a.m. April 6: woman assaulted following break in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 300 block Paige Drive, 12:10 p.m. April 6: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 3400 block South Memorial Drive, 11:13 p.m. April 6: law enforcement officer assaulted at residence. Marijuana, paraphernalia seized; case closed.
- 500 S. Memorial Drive, 10:55 p.m. April 8: man shot by girlfriend at Citgo; case active.
- 1400 block Chestnut Street, 12:24 a.m. April 9: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 810 S. Memorial Drive, 11:36 p.m. April 9: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.