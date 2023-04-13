An Ayden man was charged with child sex crimes related to an incident last month, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

A news release from the office posted to social media said that deputies investigated a report of a statutory rape on March 20 leading to an investigation by the agency’s Major Crimes Unit.

James Leamon Brown, 30

Brown


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.