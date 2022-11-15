Tony Morris Ward Jr.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

An Ayden man was arrest Friday in connection with an armed robbery involving an ice pick at the Duck Thru gas station on Greenville Boulevard south of 10th Street, according to Greenville Police Department reports.

The incident occurred about 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the business at 1900 S.E. Greenville Blvd, an incident report said. A 25-year-old Greenville woman suffered a severe laceration in the incident, the report said.


