Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man Saturday after reports of an assault and robberies north of Snow Hill over the weekend.
The first incident occurred about 8 p.m. Friday at a home on Washington Branch Church Road, according to a news release from Sheriff Lemmie Smith.
A man broke into the house, assaulted and robbed its resident, the release said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.
The second incident occurred about 5 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Middle School Road. The victim in that case reported that the suspect asked for money and was given money, then left and later returned, again demanding money.
The suspect then forced the victim into another room and left, the sheriff’s office reported. The victim was uninjured.
Descriptions of the suspects from both victims matched and investigators were able to identify and obtain warrants for Quinton Jones, 37, of Walstonburg.
Jones was charged with first-degree burglary and common law robbery in the first case and obtaining property by false pretenses, common law robbery and second-degree kidnapping in the second case.
He was jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3100 block of N.C. 30, 5:50 p.m. Feb. 8: nearby resident reports $15,000 trailer stolen from near Briery Swamp Church.
- 4500 block Corey Road, Winterville, 11 p.m. Feb. 4-4 p.m. Feb. 7: vehicle tag stolen at residence; case active.
- 3555 A&T Lane, Ayden, 12 a.m. Oct. 30, 2009- 4:24 p.m. Feb. 8: embezzlement reported at B&B Repair. $6,393.50 in checks, $1,563.14 in corporate Lowe’s account reported misappropriated; case active.
- 1012 Taylors Creek Drive, Greenville, 5 a.m.- 5 p.m. Feb. 8: metal sheets valued at $200 stolen from Taylor’s Forklift; case active.
- 5900 block County Home Road, Winterville, 10:04 p.m. Feb. 8: protein powder valued at $40 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 3700 block Phillipi Drive at Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 10:17 p.m. Feb. 8: man assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 511 Cotanche St., 11 p.m. Feb. 4- 8 a.m. Feb. 5: driver’s license, financial cards reported stolen at Still Life Greenville; case inactive.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 3 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8: purse valued at $100 stolen from vehicle at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 2309 S. Memorial Drive, 4:42 a.m. Feb. 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Greenville Motel; case active.
- 3500 block East 10th Street, 8:21 p.m. Feb. 8: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence. Vehicle keys stolen, damaged; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 12:26 a.m. Feb. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.