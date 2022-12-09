A man was stabbed over ongoing conflicts with a former business partner, according to Greenville Police.

Incident reports from the department show that about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday the stabbing took place at Walker Auto Parts, 103 Trade St. A spokesperson for the department said that the victim, a 40-year-old male, was stabbed with what appeared to be a pocket knife. The report also said a pocket knife was recovered as evidence.