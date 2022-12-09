A man was stabbed over ongoing conflicts with a former business partner, according to Greenville Police.
Incident reports from the department show that about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday the stabbing took place at Walker Auto Parts, 103 Trade St. A spokesperson for the department said that the victim, a 40-year-old male, was stabbed with what appeared to be a pocket knife. The report also said a pocket knife was recovered as evidence.
The victim sustained a serious injury but is expected to recover, the spokesperson said. She identified the suspect as Dexter Ray Strong, 38, who left the scene following the stabbing in a black Infiniti with dealer tags.
Strong was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. He was summarily released from the Pitt County Detention Center on bond.
Strong has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury from 2003, as well as other convictions dating back to 2001.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block Phillips Circle, 11:57 a.m. June 28-11:57 a.m. Sept. 10: victim defrauded of furniture valued at $70.79; case active.
625 S. Memorial Drive, 10:37 a.m. Nov. 25-2:13 p.m. Dec. 6: employees defrauded Dollar General of $3,899.45; case active.
4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 8 a.m. Dec. 2-4:37 p.m. Dec. 6: handgun valued at $650 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
100 block Eastbrook Drive, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6: bag valued at $80 stolen from woman by stranger; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
1100 block Old Snow Hill Road, Grifton, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 5: fraud in the amount of $380 reported; case active.
3910 U.S. 264 E., 5:44 p.m. Dec. 6: clothing valued at $205.93 stolen from Country Casual Discount; case active.
1800 block Tupelo Lane, 11:39 p.m. Dec. 6-midnight Dec. 7: robbery involving handgun. Phone valued at $1,000 stolen; case active.