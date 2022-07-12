A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered minor injuries on Sunday after a man he was attempting to arrest hit him with a vehicle, the agency reported.
The incident began as officers were called to a report of an armed person causing a disturbance at Ramblewood Apartments about 3:45 p.m. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Sgt. Phillip Heck saw a person matching the suspect’s description enter an apartment.
Sgt. Heck followed the man as he attempted to flee the area on foot, the agency reported. Heck then saw the man, later identified as Siheem Weems, 26, of Snow Hill, enter a vehicle and tried to stop him.
“Sgt. Heck attempted to stop Weems, who then backed out of the apartment parking area and then struck Sgt. Heck with the front of the vehicle,” the statement said.
Snow Hill Police followed the car on a short vehicle chase that ended on Greenacres Road, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputy Bobby Radford and Snow Hill Police Chief Josh Smith apprehended Weems. Sgt. Heck received treatment for his injuries at the hospital.
Weems was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault on a female and was additionally charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and felony flee to elude arrest.
He was jailed at the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $225,000 secured bond.
Donations stolen
Winterville police are looking for help in identifying a person they believe stole cash from a donation box twice last week at a Speedway store.
The thefts occurred about 7:25 a.m. on Thursday and 3:51 p.m. on Friday at the business at 4985 Old Tar Road, Winterville. The department said the suspect stole money from the Children’s Network donation box on both dates.
The department released a surveillance image. Anyone with information is asked to contact the officers at 756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 530 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 3:31 a.m. July 9: man assaulted at residence by girlfriend; case active.
- 2200 block Chauncey Lane, Greenville, 12:16 p.m. July 9: woman assaulted at residence by boyfriend; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 5600 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 12:45 a.m. July 8: television valued at $498 stolen from residence; case unfounded.
- 300 block Whitetail Circle, Washington, 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. July 8: iPad valued at $1,900 stolen from residence; case unfounded.
- 1900 block Whichard Cherry Lane Road, Stokes, 8:51 a.m. July 9: trailer valued at $6,500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4112 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 2:05 p.m. July 9: merchandise valued at $28 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 260 Homestead Drive, Greenville, 3:30 p.m. July 8-9:29 a.m. July 10: television and PS4 valued at $1,600 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1800 block East First Street, Greenville, 4:36 p.m. July 9: man assaulted in parking lot; case cleared by arrest.
- 3701 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, 12:24 a.m. July 10: woman assaulted at Bojangles by acquaintance; case under further investigation.
- 1200 block Battle Street, Greenville, 11:30 p.m. July 9-1:51 p.m. July 10: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case under further investigation.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2400 block Charles Boulevard, Greenville, 4:25 a.m. July 9: iPhone valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case under further investigation.
- 800 block West Fourth Street, Greenville, 3:45 p.m. July 8: wallet valued at $25 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 4200 block Bostic Drive, Greenville, 9 a.m. July 8: vehicle valued at $5,000 stolen from residence; case under further investigation.