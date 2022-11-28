No injuries were reported in the Friday assault of Pitt County Detention Center officers by a man charged with an October death.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. The suspect, Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, of 592 Weston Road, Grimesland, attempted to assault two officers at the detention center, the report said.
It indicates that no injuries were suffered by either officer. No weapons are listed in the incident for which Rathmann was charged with assault on officer or state employee on duty.
The report said that warrants had been obtained and served against Rathmann.
Rathmann was charged with murder on Oct. 21 in the death of his girlfriend, Samantha Coppola, 39, at their residence. Coppola's body was found during a wellness check conducted by deputies and was believed to have been killed several days prior.
Rathmann is being held under a $2 million bond for that incident.
Rathmann has been in jail since Oct. 13 on charges of first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and breaking and entering to terrorize after he allegedly broke into a home in the 200 block of Cole Lane and threatened a 59-year-old woman with a knife.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
100 block Knight Drive, Winterville, 11:40 a.m. Nov. 23: speaker valued at $85 stolen from residence; case active.
1300 block Pactolus Highway, 11 a.m. Nov. 22-11:30 a.m. Nov. 23: generator valued at $250 stolen from residence; case active.
300 block Alton Village Drive, 2 p.m. Nov. 18-5 p.m. Nov. 19: fraud in the amount of $5,000 reported; case active.
600 block Frank Evans Lane, Grimesland, 12 p.m. Nov. 23: chihuahua valued at $2,000 stolen from residence; case active.
1900 block Longleaf Lane, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23: break in at residence. Phone valued at $1,000, headphones valued at $200, $350 gift card stolen; case active.
1200 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24: wood valued at $500 stolen from construction site; case cleared.
4969 N.C. 903 South, Ayden, 8:24 p.m. Nov. 24: car keys stolen at Kash and Karry; case active.
1300 block Peyote Court, 10:08 p.m. Nov. 24: household items valued at $400, vehicle parts valued at $500 stolen from residence.
1210 Mumford Road, 10:06 a.m. Nov. 25: vehicle parts valued at $1,500 stolen from Bautista Auto Sales. Damage to separate vehicle valued at $1,000; case active.
4685 U.S. 13, 6:42 p.m. Nov. 25: gray BMW 525i valued at $7,000 stolen from Ride N Clean Auto Sales; case active.
1600 block Ivy Road, 12:48 p.m. Nov. 26: vehicle broken into at residence. Purse valued at $500 containing $350 cash, wallet, financial and identity documents stolen; case active.
Assaults
3800 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 11:08 p.m. Nov. 23: woman assaulted by ex-spouse at residence; case cleared.
5500 block Moss Lane, Washington, 2 a.m. Nov. 24: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
2300 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 10 p.m. Nov. 23-9:05 a.m. Nov. 25: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 2:31 p.m. Nov. 25: woman assaulted by child at residence. Damage to vehicle valued at $300; case active.
2600 block Silver Creek Drive, 12:35 p.m. Nov. 26- 9:13 a.m. Nov. 27: shots fired at residence; case active.
1400 block Roosevelt Spain Road, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department issued reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
500 block Spring Forest Road, 10:01 a.m. Nov. 23: phone valued at $535 stolen from residence; case closed by arrest.
4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 2-10 a.m. Nov. 28: unlocked vehicle entered at residence. Financial cards stolen; case active.