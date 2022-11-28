Robert Edward Rathmann, 34

No injuries were reported in the Friday assault of Pitt County Detention Center officers by a man charged with an October death.

An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. The suspect, Robert Edward Rathmann, 34, of 592 Weston Road, Grimesland, attempted to assault two officers at the detention center, the report said.


