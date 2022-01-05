A traffic check on Saturday morning led to a man’s arrest on firearm, drug and alcohol charges.
Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were conducting the check on Old Pactolus Road when a vehicle attempting to avoid the checkpoint accelerated away, nearly striking a deputy.
The driver crashed the vehicle near Sunnyside Road, then attempted to flee the scene on foot.
Kentraye Dvail Barnes, 30, of Greenville was apprehended shortly afterwards.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Barnes complained of injuries from the crash and was taken to Vidant Medical Center and released later that day.
Barnes was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of resisting an officer, open container after consuming alcohol, felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign and speeding.
Barnes was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $95,000 bond. He made bond and was released later in the day.
The sheriff’s office also reported a deputy was involved in a crash while pursuing Barnes. The deputy’s vehicle lost traction on the wet roadway and struck a light pole. The deputy received treatment at Vidant Medical Center and is recovering.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 3000 block Penny Hill Road, Greenville, 5:52 p.m. Jan. 3: man assaulted with a knife by acquaintance at his residence; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 690 block Jacksontown Road, Grifton, noon Jan. 1- 7:19 p.m. Jan. 3: electronics valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 100 block Ridge Place, 2:18 p.m. Jan. 1: man assaulted girlfriend at her residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Patrick Street, 6:02 a.m. Jan. 1: man assaulted spouse at residence; case active.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 4:13 a.m. Jan. 1: man assaulted girlfriend; case inactive.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 12:49 a.m. Jan. 1: man strangled girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 400 block Greenville Blvd., 1:46 p.m. Dec. 31: man assaulted spouse at residence; case active.
- 500 block East 10th Street, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 31: woman strangled by friend; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 7:30-10 p.m. Jan. 1: PS5 valued at $430 stolen from residence; case active.