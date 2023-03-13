...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene and Beaufort Counties.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Weather Alert
Winterville police are looking for the driver of this Prius, who they say stole from the mailbox at Open Door Church about 8:13 p.m. March 4.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man was a sweepstakes business near Bethel early Friday, according to case reports.
The incident occurred at 2:32 a.m. at the G Palace Sweepstakes, 5011 N.C. 11 North, which is south of Bethel between the Christ’s Temple Church and Pug Moore Road. The report said a 37-year-old man was shot and sustained an injury from a rifle.
A narrative said the shooting occurred during an armed robbery attempt. The victim is not listed as an employee of the business.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not say if a suspect had been developed and did not elaborate on the injuries sustained or what kind of rifle was used in the shooting.
He said that anyone with information on the crime can contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations.
Rape arrest
Detectives arrested a 38-year-old Grimesland man on Monday and charged him with a rape reported on Feb. 15. The agency reported that an adult woman reported she had been raped on Feb. 11 an a location in Winterville. Detectives identified the suspect as Thomas Devell Smith. Following interviews and collection of evidence, Smith was arrested and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center for charges of second-degree forcible rape and probation violation. His bail was set at $275,000.
Break-ins, thefts
4500 block Rountree Road, 7:55 p.m. March 9: food valued at $25 stolen from residence; case cleared.
400 block West Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 8 a.m. Feb. 9-9 a.m. March 4: trailer valued at $12,000 stolen from residence; case active.
3400 block North Memorial Drive, 12:44 p.m. March 9: vehicle parts valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
1500 block Joseph Daniels Lane, Ayden, 8 a.m. Jan. 1-3:52 p.m. March 9: fraud reported in the amount of $6,000; case active.
1823 Progress Road, Greenville, noon Feb. 22-noon March 8: check stolen from Hardware Specialties; case active.
3000 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 3 a.m. March 11: vehicle broken into at residence. Tools valued at $620, electronics valued at $300, boots valued at $50 stolen; case active.
3200 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 3:25 p.m. March 11: break-in at residence. Damage to drywall valued at $500; case active.
1800 block Tupelo Lane, Greenville, 4:26 a.m. March 12: attempted vehicle break-in at residence; case active.
Assaults
5000 block N.C. 43 South, 8:27 a.m. March 9: woman assaulted, seriously injured, by unknown person; case active.
2600 block Peaden Lane, 2:38 p.m. March 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
600 block Cemetery Road, Bethel, 1:05-1:10 a.m. March 11: woman assaulted by acquaintance with knife at residence; case active.
2500 block Grover Hardee Road, Greenville, 1:08 a.m. March 12: man threatened with gun at residence; case active.
WINTERVILLE
Mail stolen from church
Winterville police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle in the theft of packages and mail from a church on Reedy Branch Road earlier this month.
A news release from the Winterville Police Department said the larceny occurred at 8:13 p.m. March 4 at Open Door Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road. Multiple items were stolen from the church’s mailbox.
The department released stills from video footage at the scene depicting a silver Toyota Prius and its driver, a white male, who they said can be seen exiting the car and taking mail from the church mailbox.
The department said the man appears to be in a T-shirt and shorts with a slender build and short hair. The suspect put the mail from the box into his car through the passenger window before exiting.
Anyone with information can contact the department at 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers.