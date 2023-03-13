20230310142722415.jpg

Winterville police are looking for the driver of this Prius, who they say stole from the mailbox at Open Door Church about 8:13 p.m. March 4.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man was a sweepstakes business near Bethel early Friday, according to case reports.

The incident occurred at 2:32 a.m. at the G Palace Sweepstakes, 5011 N.C. 11 North, which is south of Bethel between the Christ’s Temple Church and Pug Moore Road. The report said a 37-year-old man was shot and sustained an injury from a rifle.


