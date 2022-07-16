A Greenville man was injured in an assault with a knife outside a home on West 14th Street on Wednesday, a Greenville Police Department case report said.

The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. in the road at 801 W. 14th St., the report said. The 31-year-old victim suffered severe lacerations when he was cut by an unknown offender, the report said.

The victim is not a resident of the neighborhood where the incident occurred, the report indicated. No arrest was reported. An investigation was ongoing.

GREENVILLE

The police department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 2700 block Mullberry Lane, Greenville, 10:41 p.m. July 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.

Break-ins, thefts


  • 1815 Fox Den Way, Greenville, 5 p.m. July 12-7:46 a.m. July 13: materials valued at $46 stolen from construction site; case inactive.

3100 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 9:48 p.m. July 13: vehicle valued at $16,000 stolen from Dollar General; case inactive.

  • 400 block Paris Ave., Greenville, 2:40 p.m. July 12: phone valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
  • 2400 block South Memorial Drive, Greenville, noon July 6-8:27 a.m. July 12: computer, lawn mower, air rifle and other items valued at $1,300 stolen from residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

  • 1600 block Gentle Breeze Drive, Greenville, 6:52 p.m. July 13: Six power and hand tools valued at $700 among the items stolen from residence. The items were last seen on June 29. The case is active.
  • 1400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:26 a.m. July 13: vehicle valued at $28,000 stolen from parking lot; case closed by arrest.

