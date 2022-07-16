Crime roundup: Man stabbed during roadway assault The Daily Reflector Jul 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Greenville man was injured in an assault with a knife outside a home on West 14th Street on Wednesday, a Greenville Police Department case report said.The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. in the road at 801 W. 14th St., the report said. The 31-year-old victim suffered severe lacerations when he was cut by an unknown offender, the report said.The victim is not a resident of the neighborhood where the incident occurred, the report indicated. No arrest was reported. An investigation was ongoing.GREENVILLEThe police department released additional reports with the following details and allegations:Assaults2700 block Mullberry Lane, Greenville, 10:41 p.m. July 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.Break-ins, thefts1815 Fox Den Way, Greenville, 5 p.m. July 12-7:46 a.m. July 13: materials valued at $46 stolen from construction site; case inactive.3100 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 9:48 p.m. July 13: vehicle valued at $16,000 stolen from Dollar General; case inactive.400 block Paris Ave., Greenville, 2:40 p.m. July 12: phone valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.2400 block South Memorial Drive, Greenville, noon July 6-8:27 a.m. July 12: computer, lawn mower, air rifle and other items valued at $1,300 stolen from residence; case inactive.PITT COUNTYThe Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts1600 block Gentle Breeze Drive, Greenville, 6:52 p.m. July 13: Six power and hand tools valued at $700 among the items stolen from residence. The items were last seen on June 29. The case is active.1400 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:26 a.m. July 13: vehicle valued at $28,000 stolen from parking lot; case closed by arrest. Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews