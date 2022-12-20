Robert Senclair Mills, 33

Mills

 Contributed photo

A Greenville police officer used a taser to subdue a man the department says threw a brick at her car on Friday.

The department said the officer was driving on 10th Street when the suspect threw a brick at the marked police vehicle. An arrest report said the incident occurred about 6:24 a.m. at the intersection of East 10th Street and Monroe Street.


