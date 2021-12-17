No charges will be filed against the person who shot a man who forced his way into a Paramount 3800 apartment and assaulted two of its occupants, police say.
The Greenville Police Department said the decision came after consultation with the Pitt County District Attorney’s office regarding the shooting of Mitchell Bradley Cobb, 22, of Greenville.
Cobb was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 .
An initial investigation determined Cobb had been involved in a dispute at one of the apartments in the 4400 block of Bostic Drive.
Witnesses at the time told police that Cobb forced his way into the apartment, pushed a pregnant woman and assaulted another woman during the incident.
Cobb also threatened to kill everyone in the apartment. He was then shot by one of the apartment’s occupants when he approached the person aggressively, the department reported.
Cobb made his way to the nearby Speedway at 3505 U.S. 264 where police were called to respond to a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said Cobb previously was in a relationship with one of the apartment’s occupants. He has been charged with breaking or entering to terrorize or injure, two counts of assault on a female and communicating threats. He turned himself into the Pitt County Detention Center on Wednesday morning.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1900 block Norcott Circle, 11:28 a.m.-1:29 a.m. Dec. 15: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 770 W. Fire Tower Road, 2:27 p.m. Dec. 15: woman assaulted by unknown person; case active.
Break-ins, thefts:
- 1200 block Dickinson Avenue, 5:18 a.m. Dec. 4: offender used a knife to cause $1,200 in damages to vehicle parts; case inactive.
- 1300 block East 10th Street, 1 p.m. Dec. 12-noon Dec. 15: license plate valued at $25 stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 300 block Beasley Drive, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 13-4:24 p.m. Dec. 14: vehicle broken into at residence. Registration valued at $55 stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 8:20-8:52 p.m. Dec. 15: $60 in cash, credit cards, bracelet valued at $20 stolen at Walmart; case active.
- 3100 block Cypress View Drive, 12:42 a.m.-5:43 Dec. 15: vehicle broken into at residence. Wallet valued at $150 stolen; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 500 block Shadow Ridge Drive, Winterville, 2:40 a.m. Dec. 14: man assaulted by wife at residence; case cleared.
- 2300 block Sheppard Mill Road, 9:35 p.m. Dec. 14: woman assaulted husband at residence; case cleared.
- 5900 block South Main Street, Falkland, 3:18 p.m. Dec. 14: woman assaulted by known offender; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 5396 U.S. 13, 5:14 p.m. Dec. 14: auto parts valued at $200 stolen from Pleasure Ride Auto Lot #2; case active.
- 1900 block Wesley Lane, Greenville, midnight Dec. 14–11:04 a.m. Dec. 15: leaf blower valued at $650, weed trimmer valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2000 block Lum Buck Road, Greenville, 9:46 p.m. Dec. 15: break-in at residence. Kitchen appliances valued at $550, bathtub valued at $200, headboard valued at $50 and tools valued at $20 stolen; case active.