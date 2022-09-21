A motorist on Greenville Boulevard reported that another motorist pointed a gun at him Saturday afternoon, a Greenville Police Department report said.
The 51-year-old driver said he was on Southwest Greenville Boulevard near Landmark Street at 12:20 p.m. when the incident occurred.
The report indicated that surveillance cameras and the victim identified the suspect’s vehicle, which the report said was is a gray Honda.
An investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
3200 block E 10th Street, Greenville, 5:54 p.m. Sept. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at her residence; case inactive.
1200 block Dunbrook Drive, Winterville, 12:22 a.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at her residence; case inactive.
3808 Lena Lane, Greenville, 4:13 a.m., Sept. 13: 28-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend with a motor vehicle; offender also damaged her property then fled the scene. No injuries; investigation ongoing.
700 block Bradley Street, Greenville, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 18: woman assaulted by a known offender at residence; case under further investigation.
Break-ins, thefts
3140 Evans St., 11:52 p.m. Sept. 17: larceny reported at Best Buy; no items stolen listed on a report; case under further investigation.
520 block Brighton Park Drive, Greenville, 2:09 a.m. Sept. 17: break-in reported; case inactive.