A man Greenville police identified as Tyrone Artis was captured by a doorbell camera at the scene of a larceny on Holden Road on March 24.

Greenville police arrested a Winterville man this week after posting an image from a doorbell camera of a man talking on his phone where a package was stolen outside an apartment on Holden Drive.

Tyquoan Zavon Artis, 20, 2489 Westminster Drive, was arrested at his home at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, about two hours after the Greenville Police Department posted the image on social media and asked the public for help to identify him.


