Greenville police arrested a Winterville man this week after posting an image from a doorbell camera of a man talking on his phone where a package was stolen outside an apartment on Holden Drive.
Tyquoan Zavon Artis, 20, 2489 Westminster Drive, was arrested at his home at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, about two hours after the Greenville Police Department posted the image on social media and asked the public for help to identify him.
An arrest report said he was charged with misdemeanor larceny and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 bond. Jail records indicated he also was charged with parole violation.
“On March 24, 2023, an oblivious porch pirate stole a package from an apartment doorstep off of Holden drive,” the post said. “Little did he know, the resident captured a very clear image of the suspect on a doorbell camera.”
An incident report said two pairs of Croc shoes were stolen from the apartment in the 1200 block of Holden Drive, which is off Wimbledon Drive near the AMC Fire Tower 12 cinema. Westminster Drive is near South Central High School across town.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
600 block Legacy Co
- urt, 2-4 p.m. March 26: food valued at $255 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 800 block East Fifth Street, 2-8:30 a.m. March 31: vehicle forcibly entered; Taser valued at $60 stolen; case inactive.
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31: electronics valued at $249 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 200 block North Library Street, 12:52 p.m. March 31: vehicle broken into at residence; $200 cash, clothes valued at $300, wallet valued at $50 containing credit cards stolen; case inactive.
- 3500 block East 10th Street, 1-7 p.m. March 31: break-in reported. Damage to vehicle valued at $500; case active.
- 100 block East Fifth Street, 5:15-6:15 p.m. March 31: cell phone valued at $800 stolen from apartment complex mailbox; case inactive.
- 900 block West Fourth Street, midnight April 1-10:37 a.m. April 2: break in at residence. Gaming console valued at $550 stolen; case inactive.
- 671 S. Memorial Drive, 4:22-4:27 a.m. April 1: food items valued at $12 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10:01 a.m. April 1: food valued at $9, clothes valued at $47 stolen at Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
2200 block Bellamy Circle, 2 p.m. April 1-11 a.m. April 2: $500 cash stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2500 block East Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m. April 1: bicycles valued at $400 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2600 block Dunn Street, 6 p.m. April 1-8 a.m. April 2: dealer tag valued at $200 stolen at residence; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 7:49 p.m. April 1: food valued at $52 stolen at Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
- 100 block Woodhaven Road, 10:10 p.m. April 1: break in at residence; case inactive.
- 3900 block Junipine Court, 7:54-10:03 a.m. April 2: blue Toyota Highlander valued at $30,000, handgun valued at $350, $1,040 cash stolen from residence; case active.
- 3000 block Golden Road, 9:30 a.m. April 2: plant pots valued at $1 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:01 a.m. April 3: merchandise valued at $67 stolen at Walmart. Merchandise recovered, marijuana seized; case closed by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:30 p.m. April 3: meat valued at $42 stolen at Walmart, recovered; case closed by citation.
Assaults
- 1300 block Evans Street at 14th Street, 2:07 a.m. April 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend in road; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:34 p.m. April 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend in Greenville Mall parking lot; case inactive.
- 1500 block Whisper Road, 9:10 p.m. April 1: man assaulted with nonlethal weapon at residence; case cleared.
- 400 block Howell Street, 11:35 p.m. April 1: shots fired in road; case inactive.
- 300 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 11:43 p.m. April 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block West 14th Avenue, 4:07 a.m. April 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 5:43 p.m. April 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 300 block Treybrooke Circl, 6:43 p.m. April 3: woman assaulted by spouse; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 5862 N.C. 30, Bethel, midnight April 2-9:13 a.m. April 3: trailer valued at $4,600 stolen from U-Haul at C&S Towing; case active.
- 4600 block Second Street, Grimesland, 9:52 a.m. April 3: tools valued at $1,750 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2500 block Old River Road, 9:37 p.m. April 3: break in at residence; case cleared.
- 1000 block Westover Drive, 7:10 p.m. April 3: shots fired in field; case active.
Assaults
500 block Garris Road, 1-1:09 a.m. April 3: man assaulted by neighbor with blunt object; case active.