Crime Roundup: PCSO investigate bank fraud The Daily Reflector Mar 3, 2022 A Greenville woman reported $2,940 stolen from her bank account at 2:10 p.m. on March 10.According to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office, a fraud investigation is active.PITT COUNTYThe sheriff's office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:Break-ins, thefts1000 block Augusta Lane, 5:06 a.m. Feb. 28: wallet valued at $20 stolen from residence; case active.1100 block Eaglechase Lane, 7:56 a.m. Feb. 28: $150 in cash and wallet stolen from residence; case active.2100 block Esther Circle, 12:27 p.m. Feb. 28: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.2900 block Ballards Crossroads Road, 4:09 p.m. March 1: $480 in cash stolen from residence; case active.1700 block Coit Tower Court, 7 p.m. March 1- 1:04 a.m. March 2: vehicle valued at $8,000 stolen from residence; case active.5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 12:28 p.m. Feb. 28: checks valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.1600 block Anderson Road, 7 a.m. Feb. 16- 4:21 p.m. Feb. 28: medication valued at $1 stolen from residence; case active.GREENVILLEThe Greenville Police Department released a report with the following details and allegations:Assaults205 Stancill Drive, 1:17 a.m. March 1: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive. Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368. Tags Fraud Wallet Crime Police Criminal Law Investigation Pitt County Vehicle Office