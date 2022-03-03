A Greenville woman reported $2,940 stolen from her bank account at 2:10 p.m. on March 10.

According to a report released by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, a fraud investigation is active.

PITT COUNTY

The sheriff’s office released additional reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts


  • 1000 block Augusta Lane, 5:06 a.m. Feb. 28: wallet valued at $20 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 1100 block Eaglechase Lane, 7:56 a.m. Feb. 28: $150 in cash and wallet stolen from residence; case active.
  • 2100 block Esther Circle, 12:27 p.m. Feb. 28: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 2900 block Ballards Crossroads Road, 4:09 p.m. March 1: $480 in cash stolen from residence; case active.
  • 1700 block Coit Tower Court, 7 p.m. March 1- 1:04 a.m. March 2: vehicle valued at $8,000 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 5700 block Rivercreek Drive, Washington, 12:28 p.m. Feb. 28: checks valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
  • 1600 block Anderson Road, 7 a.m. Feb. 16- 4:21 p.m. Feb. 28: medication valued at $1 stolen from residence; case active.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released a report with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

  • 205 Stancill Drive, 1:17 a.m. March 1: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.