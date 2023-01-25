...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon today to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraud that reportedly occurred via Tiktok on Jan. 23 at 10:23 a.m.
An incident report said a 25-year-old Greenville woman “reported a subject on TikTok scammed her out of money.” The woman reported $350 was stolen by the individual. The case is active.
Cash stolen
The sheriff’s office is investigating a report of $2,300 in cash reported stolen from a 30-year-old Greenville woman at 7:04 p.m. on Jan. 21. An incident report states an unknown offender extorted the money from the woman. The case is active.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
1500 block Roberson Drive, Greenville, 12:15 p.m. Jan. 23: man assaulted by acquaintance who pointed gun at him; case cleared.
2000 block Ivy Road, Greenville, 8:15 p.m. Jan. 23: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
1600 block Dynamite Drive, Greenville, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 22: woman assaulted by child at residence; case cleared.
2200 block Mozingo Road, Greenville, 10:15 p.m. Jan. 21: woman assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case active.
2200 block Mozingo Road, Greenville, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 21: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
1700 block Belvoir Hwy., Greenville, 9:37 p.m. Jan. 20: man assaulted by roommate at residence; case cleared.
Break-ins, thefts
920 block Coward Lane, Greenville, midnight-8:51 a.m. Jan. 23: firearm valued at $300 stolen from residence; case inactive.
4051 Kings Crossroads Road, Greenville, 10:28 p.m. Jan. 23: break-in at residence reported; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
710 block Patton Circle, Winterville, 9:45 a.m. Jan. 23: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
800 block West 14th St., Greenville, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared by arrest.
2910 Macgregor Downs Road, Greenville, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 23: woman assaulted in Golden Living Center parking lot by unknown offender; case inactive.
3500 block East 10th St., Greenville, 12:45 a.m. Jan. 22: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
410 block Greenview Drive, Greenville, 11:46 a.m. Jan. 22: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
300 block East Roundtree Drive, Greenville, 2:38 p.m. Jan. 22: woman assaulted by common-law spouse at residence; case cleared by arrest.
Break-ins, thefts
210 SW Greenville Blvd., Greenville, 6:20 p.m. Jan. 22: merchandise valued at $188.69 stolen and recovered from Walmart; case inactive.