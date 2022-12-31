The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder reported at 3:01 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the 4000 block of Ayden Golf Club Road in Ayden.
A report said an unknown offender attempted to shoot a 20-year-old man while he was in his vehicle, causing $4,000 in damage to the car. No injuries were reported. The case is active.
Pitt County
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
2900 block Major Smith Road, Greenville, 12:42 a.m. Dec. 30: woman assaulted by stepmother at residence, apparent minor injury reported; case active.
380 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29: woman assaulted by spouse at residence, apparent minor injury reported; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
200 block Homestead Drive, Greenville, 6:09 p.m. Dec. 29: personal documents stolen from vehicle; case active.
1300 block Grace Street, Greenville, 5:13 p.m. Dec. 29: break-in at residence reported; case active.
3100 block Frog Level Road, Greenville, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29: auto parts valued at $3,500 stolen from Auto Services Unlimited; case active.
4000 block Linwood Smith Court, Ayden, midnight Nov. 11-11:33 a.m. Dec. 28: attempted break-in reported at residence; case closed; leads exhausted.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Theft at dealership
Greenville police are investigating items reported stolen from a car dealership located at 329 S.W. Greenville Blvd. at 11:35 a.m. on Dec. 28. A report said car-washing chemicals valued at $300 and a pressure washer valued at $700 were taken from the Brown & Wood. The items were reportedly last seen on Dec. 23. The case is under further investigation.
Assaults
110 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 3:32 a.m. Dec. 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence, apparent minor injury reported; case cleared by arrest.
2400 S. Memorial Drive, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28: man assaulted by unknown offender at grocery store; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
705 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 9:27 p.m. Dec. 29: 16 pairs of socks valued at $120.84 stolen from Publix; case under further investigation.
2100 County Home Road, 1:23 a.m. Dec. 28: alcohol valued at $10 stolen from Sheetz; case cleared by citation.