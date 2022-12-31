The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder reported at 3:01 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the 4000 block of Ayden Golf Club Road in Ayden.

A report said an unknown offender attempted to shoot a 20-year-old man while he was in his vehicle, causing $4,000 in damage to the car. No injuries were reported. The case is active.


