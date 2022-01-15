Greenville police are investigating the robbery of an 84-year-old man on Thursday in the parking lot of Walgreen’s on Stantonsburg Road.
A report said the incident took place at 4:05 p.m. The victim was walking to his car with prescription pain medication when a suspect approached him from behind and grabbed them from his hand, the department said.
Hydrocodone pills valued at $800 and a bottle of Gabapentin valued at $500 were stolen. No weapons were used and the victim was uninjured according to police.
The suspect was described as short, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 tall, wearing a jacket, jeans and winter hat. The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white crossover vehicle or smaller SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following information:
Assaults
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 2:25-2:29 p.m. Jan. 13: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
- 250 S.W. Greenville Blvd. 2:29 p.m. Jan. 13: man assaulted by unknown person at Murphy USA; case active.
Break-ins, thefts
- 2800 block Richard Drive, 10:42 a.m. Dec. 31-10:43 a.m. Jan. 13: earbuds valued at $479 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1300 block Cotanche Street, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13: check valued at $115,000 stolen from residence; case active.