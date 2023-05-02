A man wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun robbed a 10th Street convenience store on Sunday, according to reports from the Greenville Police Department.
An incident report said the robbery took place at 9:36 p.m. at the Duck Thru, 3000 E. 10th St., which is between the intersections of 10th Street with East Fifth Street and Greenville Boulevard.
A spokeswoman for the department said the suspect entered the store, sat on the front counter, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask.
The case remains under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 3200 block Landmark Street, 6:40 p.m. April 23- 7 a.m. April 28: vehicle broken into at residence. Wallet stolen; case inactive.
- 400 block Bonners Lane, 5 p.m. April 24-7 a.m. April 25: portable toilet valued at $800 stolen from construction site; case active.
- 200 block Singletree Drive, 4-10 p.m. April 25: wallet stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 7 a.m. April 26-4 p.m. April 27: break in at residence. Wallet, jewelry valued at $830 stolen; case inactive.
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, 11:37 a.m. April 27: break in at residence. Speaker valued at $200 stolen; case inactive.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, noon April 27-11 a.m. April 28: bicycle valued at $200 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 9:30 p.m. April 27-6:32 a.m. April 28: break in at residence; case inactive.
- 2200 block University Suites Drive, 2-10:30 a.m. April 28: vehicle broken into at residence. $20 cash stolen; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:44-3:54 p.m. April 28: goods valued at $37 stolen at Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 1000 block Spring Forest Road, 6:30 p.m. April 28- 5:19 a.m. April 29: Mitsubishi Outlander valued at $15,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3801 S. Memorial Drive, 2:50-3:02 p.m. April 29: razors valued at $10, other merchandise valued at $30 stolen from Walmart Neighborhood Market; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:03 p.m. April 29: goods valued at $80 stolen from Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by citation.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:52 a.m. April 30: items valued at $115 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 3:40 p.m. April 30: items valued at $65 stolen at Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case inactive.
Assaults
- 4145 S. Memorial Drive, 3:30-4:02 a.m. April 30: man shot by unknown person near Cook Out. Minor injury reported; case inactive.
- 200 block Manhattan Avenue, 4:13 p.m. April 28: man assaulted by acquaintance; case active.
- 1600 block West Third Street, 10:50 p.m. April 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2500 block Thackery Road, 7:40 a.m. April 29: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 8:56 p.m. April 29: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 2600 block Tryon Drive, 10:43 p.m. April 29: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 100 block Heritage Street, 2:48 a.m. April 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 300 block Conley Street, 8-8:36 a.m. April 30: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 807 Rivit St., 8:24 a.m. April 29: three catalytic converters valued at $500 stolen from Terminix vehicles; case active.
- 1300 block Carolyn Street, 10:42 a.m. April 29: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $600 stolen; case active.
- 4300 block Leary Mills Road, Vanceboro, 6:37 p.m. April 29: lawn mower valued at $3,500 stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 6500 block Leary Mills Road, Grimesland, 6:05 p.m. April 30: goods valued at $570 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 3500 block N.C. 33 West, 3:33 p.m. April 29: man assaulted by unknown person; case active.
- 1400 block Hillsdale Street, 10:01 a.m. April 30: man assaulted by unknown person with unnamed weapon. No injuries reported; case closed by arrest.