A man wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun robbed a 10th Street convenience store on Sunday, according to reports from the Greenville Police Department.

An incident report said the robbery took place at 9:36 p.m. at the Duck Thru, 3000 E. 10th St., which is between the intersections of 10th Street with East Fifth Street and Greenville Boulevard.


