Police have identified the suspected shooter in an incident that wounded a man and woman in west Greenville on Monday.
According to the Greenville Police Department Teddy Bulllock, 53, of Wilson has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place at 1109 Fairfax Ave. in the Greenville Heights neighborhood.
The department said that the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.
Initial reports said that the male victim was shot at the 1200 block of West Third Street, but the department said Tuesday that both victims were shot on Fairfax. The man went to Third Street to call for help.
Both victims are expected to survive.
Bullock has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He has prior offenses dating back to 1985 including assault, larceny, breaking and entering and driving while impaired.
Bullock was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases release reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
610 Dickinson Ave., 7 p.m. Feb. 5-4:55 p.m. Feb. 7: bicycle valued at $618.95 stolen from parking lot of University Edge and Dickinson Lofts apartments; case active.
100 block Oak Towne Drive, 9 p.m. Feb. 6-7:20 a.m. Feb. 7: vehicle broken into at residence. Electronics valued at $1,100 stolen; case active.
100 block Singletree Drive, 3:17 p.m. Feb. 7: vehicle broken into at residence; case active.
300 block Lindsay Drive, 4-8:22 p.m. Feb. 7: gray 2022 Hyundai Tuscon valued at $2,000 stolen from residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff' Office released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
200 block Beech Cove Drive, Grimesland, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6- 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7: vehicle broken into at residence. Handguns valued at $600, box of ammunition valued at $30 and audio equipment valued at $100 stolen; case active.
4964 N.C. 33 East, Greenville, 10:50 a.m.-1:50 p.m. Feb. 7: jeans valued at $30, medicine valued at $5 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
7700 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, midnight Feb. 4-2 p.m. Feb. 6: AR-15 rifle valued at $1,500 stolen from residence; case active.