Three firearms and a safe were reported stolen from a Greenville apartment on Jan. 5 according to reports from the city’s police department.
A report was made about 2 p.m. from the 1000 block of Peed Drive in the English Village apartment complex. The break-in was believed to have taken place between 4 a.m. Jan. 3 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5, the report said.
The stolen safe is a Pen & Gear model valued at $59, the report said. It is unclear if the firearms were in the safe when it was stolen.
The stolen weapons are two 9mm handguns of differing models valued at a combined $675 and a 12-gauge Mossberg 88 Maverick shotgun valued at $370. The weapons’ serial numbers were provided by the victim.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Biltmore Street, 1:30 a.m. Jan. 2-8 a.m. Jan. 3: vehicle broken into in parking lot; laptop valued at $1,700, textbooks valued at $150 stolen; case inactive.
- 3211 S. Memorial Drive, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2: brown Nissan Versa valued at $10,000 stolen from Doug Henry of Greenville; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:20-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4: household goods valued at $108 stolen from Walmart. Goods recovered; case closed by citation.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 9:52 p.m. Jan. 4: vehicle broken into at residence. Jewelry valued at $52,000 stolen; case active.
- 615 S. Memorial Drive, midnight Jan. 4- 7:44 a.m. Jan. 5: attempt to fraudulently obtain medication at Healthwise Pharmacy; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:30 p.m. Jan. 5: wallet stolen from victim at Walmart; case inactive.
- 500 block South Greene Street, 11:09 p.m. Jan. 9: license plate valued at $100 stolen from vehicle; case ongoing.
- 100 block Martinsborough Road, 4:20 p.m. Jan. 9: checks valued at $7,399 obtained by false pretenses from bank; case inactive.
- 1600 block North Greene Street, 1:37 p.m. Jan. 9: video gaming equipment valued at $10,000 stolen; front door sustained $1,000 in damage; case inactive.
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10: wallet, $143 in cash, ID cards stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 530 Evans St., 10:20 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Jan. 10: $150 bicycle stolen from Sheppard Memorial Library; case inactive.
- 300 block Beasley Drive, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 10: $300 Taurus 9mm handgun stolen from Honda Civic outside residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 2000 block West Fifth Street, 1:03 p.m. Jan. 4: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 6:42 p.m. Jan. 9: man assaulted by friend at residence; case inactive.
3200 block Moseley Drive, 5:04 p.m. Jan. 9: woman uninjured in domestic dispute; case closed, victim did not cooperate.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 230 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 8:21 a.m. Jan. 9: handbag valued at $50, $50 in cash, credit cards, ID stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 2000 block Sunnybrook Road, 5 p.m. Dec. 30- 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3: air conditioning unit valued at $3,000 stolen from construction site; case active.
- 2700 block Windflower Road, 8 p.m. Dec. 28- 9 a.m. Dec. 29: doors, windows valued at $7,300 stolen from construction site; case active.
- 2000 block West Fork Lane, 1:57 p.m. Jan. 5: break-in at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 490 block Abbott Farm Road, Ayden, 8:01 p.m. Jan. 9: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case active.
- 4000 block Tabitha Lane, Greenville, 3:42 p.m. Jan. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.