Three firearms and a safe were reported stolen from a Greenville apartment on Jan. 5 according to reports from the city’s police department.

A report was made about 2 p.m. from the 1000 block of Peed Drive in the English Village apartment complex. The break-in was believed to have taken place between 4 a.m. Jan. 3 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5, the report said.


