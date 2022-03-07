A man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role as a getaway driver during a bank robbery in Ayden and three others along the East Coast.
Alexis Morales, 40, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on Monday for the robbery, release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Monday said.
Evidence presented in court showed Morales’ co-conspirator, Circe Nena Baez, 38, also of Harrisburg, entered the Southern Bank on July 24, 2019, and handed the teller a note demanding money.
The note said that Baez’s children were being held as hostages. The teller gave Baez $2,494, the release said. She would then rendezvous with Morales. The release said no children were held hostage as part of the robbery.
Three other banks were robbed by the pair with the same method in July 2019. Reports from the time said those robberies occurred in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Orrstown, Pennsylvania and Hamlet.
Investigators with the FBI and local police tracked Morales and Baez to Charlotte where they were arrested at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on July 28 of 2019. At that time they were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Morales pleaded guilty to the Ayden crime on Dec. 7. The release did not say if Morales pleaded guilty to the other robberies.
Baez previously pleaded guilty on Nov. 2 and was sentenced on Feb. 16 to 42 months with three years of supervised release. She was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because the Ayden bank robbery suspect carried a pink handbag.
The Ayden Police Department and Greenville Police Department were part of the investigation which was undertaken by ten agencies along the East Coast.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
- 1815 Progress Road, Greenville, 11:35 a.m. March 4: license plate stolen from vehicle at AC Controls; case inactive.
- 4400 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 12:23 p.m. March 4: washing machine, dryer valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2700 block Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton, 12:59 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $178.88 reported; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 3600 block Whichard Road, Greenville, 3:05 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $20,000 reported; case active.
- 1800 block Haddock Road, Winterville, 4:15 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $729.78 reported; case active.
- 1100 block English Colony Place, Washington, 5:28 p.m. March 4: break-in at residence. Weed trimmer, air compressor, batteries valued at $520 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 8:35 p.m. March 5: handgun valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block Circle Drive, 9:26 a.m. March 5: television valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4600 block Haddock Drive, Washington, 3:23 p.m. March 5: Chevrolet Impala valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 6300 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 7:48 a.m. March 4: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 3300 block Frontgate Drive, 7-7:10 a.m. Feb. 18: break-in at residence; reported on March 5; case active.
- 3219 Landmark St., 10 p.m. Feb. 26-6 p.m. March 4: digital camera, lens valued at $1,050 stolen from Life Communications; case active.
- 1400 block East 10th Street, 12:21 p.m. March 5: break-in at residence. Damage to front door valued at $600; case closed by arrest.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd, 3:37 p.m. Feb. 5: merchandise valued at $176.16 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; case closed by citation.
- 1000 block Colonial Avenue, 6:45 p.m.- 7:44 p.m. March 5: black Toyota Camry valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 701 Moye Blvd., 6:27 a.m. March 6: alcohol valued at $48.87 stolen from Sheetz; case inactive.
- 300 block Brownlea Drive, 11 p.m. March 6- 1:58 a.m. March 7: dark green Ford Fusion valued at $10,000 stolen from parking lot; case inactive.
Assaults
- 400 block South Greene Street, 9:46 p.m. March 4: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2800 block South Memorial Drive, 2- 2:30 a.m. March 5: domestic incident at residence. Man struck with liquor bottle by girlfriend. Woman assaulted. Medical care for minor injuries was refused; case closed by arrests.
- 1004 S. Memorial Drive, 4:54 a.m. March 5: man assaulted by girlfriend at Super 8 by Wyndham Greenville; case closed by arrest.
- 700 block Johnston Street, 5:15 p.m. March 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 250 Easy St., 8:46 p.m. March 6: woman assaulted by acquaintance at Food Lion; case inactive.