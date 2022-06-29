A man found shot in the leg early Sunday near the site of another shooting is recovering, according to Pitt County law enforcement.
Deputies responded about 1 a.m. to a reported shooting at 305 William Horice Circle northwest of Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment and later was released. No other injuries have been reported from the investigation, which is ongoing.
The area of the shooting is in the vicinity of Teels Estate Road, off of Old River Road, where shots were fired into an occupied residence before 11:30 a.m. on June 23. There were no injuries reported in that incident.
Two 17-year-olds were arrested last week for attempted murder in the shooting. That investigation also is ongoing, the sheriff’s office reported.
It is unclear if the two cases are connected. The sheriff’s office said that it could not elaborate.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released case reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
3400 block Bertha Lane, Greenville, 11:17 a.m. June 27: fraud reported; case active.
3600 block Dr. Jones Road, Farmville, 5 p.m. June 17- 5 p.m. June 18: license plate valued at $50 stolen from vehicle parked in roadway; case inactive.
4700 block U.S. 13, Greenville, 1:48 p.m. June 27: counterfeit checks valued at $9,550 cashed; case active.
Assaults
1769 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 11:27 a.m. June 27: man attacked with cutting instrument at Outback Farm; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
200 block Shiloh Drive, 1:59- 2:05 p.m. June 24: ammunition valued at $75 stolen from residence; case active.
4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 4:01- 12:27 p.m. June 25: vehicle broken into at residence. Laptop valued at $400 stolen; case active.
2800 block Jefferson Drive, 6- 10 a.m. June 25: children’s bicycles valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
800 block Peed Drive, 6:56 p.m. June 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend, known person at residence; case closed by citation.