A Greenville teen wanted since June in the killing of another teen in Kearney Park was arrested in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, police said.

Andre’vious Ni’ja Spencer, 18, of 202 Caddie Court, Greenville, was located and arrested in Harrisburg after an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Greenville Police Department reported.


