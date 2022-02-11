An early morning fire in Greenville is under investigation by law enforcement, but a source of the fire has not been determined.
At 2:51 a.m. on Thursday the Greenville Police Department received report of a fire at the 1900 block of White Hollow Drive near East 14th Street. The department said that residents awoke to find that a shed and part of their backyard fence were on fire.
No injuries have been reported. The damage is valued at $1,000 according to an incident report from the police department.
Greenville Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire took about 10 minutes to put out. The nature of the fire remains under investigation by both agencies.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 12 p.m. Feb. 1- 2:54 p.m. Feb. 9: television valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block Cherry Court Drive, 10 p.m. Feb. 2- 12 p.m. Feb. 3: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Jewelry valued at $8,000, $15 cash stolen; case active.
- 620 W. Fire Tower Road, 7:57 p.m. Feb. 8- 11:21 a.m. Feb. 9: alcohol valued at $18 stolen from Speedway; case active.
- 1700 block West Third Street, 2:30-11:05 a.m. Feb. 9: gray Toyota Camry valued at $900 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1705 W. Sixth St., 9:07 a.m. Feb. 9: break in at Judy L. Henderson LPC; case closed by arrest.
1531 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:15-1:22 a.m. Feb. 10: beer valued at $72 stolen from Family Fare; case active.
Assaults
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Lane, 12:26 a.m. Feb. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 140 Oakmont Drive, 5:35 p.m. Feb. 9: man assaulted by unknown person at Fitness Connection; case active.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 8:08 p.m. Feb. 9: woman assaulted by spouse at residence. Cell phone valued at $400 damaged; case active.
- 800 block Dickinson Avenue, 8:28 p.m. Feb. 9: woman assaulted by unknown person; case cleared by arrest.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 9 p.m. Feb. 9: woman assaulted following break in at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 1900 block Rosemont Drive, 1:25-1:30 a.m. Feb. 10: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence. Phone valued at $500 damaged; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
3100 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 12 p.m. Jan. 20- 3:53 p.m. Feb. 9: fraud reported in the amount of $6,300; case active.
Assaults
600 block Staton Road, 1:19 p.m. Feb. 9: man assaulted by girlfriend, known person at World Cat; case active.